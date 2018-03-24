Rangers coach Howard Johnson hospitalized after being hit in face by line drive

Saturday afternoon, Texas Rangers coach Howard Johnson had to be hospitalized after being hit by a foul ball in the face during the team's game against the Cleveland Indians, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Johnson was in the dugout and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Here are some more details, via Grant:

Johnson was in the Rangers dugout, leaning on the rail, according to onlookers, and was looking at first base when Keone Kela delivered a pitch to Cleveland's Erik Gonzalez, who fouled it off to the first base side. Johnson reportedly was turning towards the ball as he was hit on the left side of the face just below his eye. He immediately went to the ground and was attended to by athletic trainers and EMT before being taken placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. He had a towel applied to his face as he was leaving.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus told Grant that Johnson was "awake and responding to questions," which is good news. Given the nature of the incident, Johnson will surely be tested for bone fractures and neurological damage. The Rangers have not yet announced on update on his condition.

The 57-year-old Johnson is currently the hitting instructor for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. He played 14 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago Cubs from 1982-95. Johnson has been coaching in Texas's farm system for a few years now.

This season all 30 MLB teams extended the behind-the-plate netting to at least the end of the dugout to help protect fans from such foul line drives. The extended netting stemmed from an incident last season, when a little girl was struck in the head by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.