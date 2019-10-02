Rays vs. Athletics odds, line: 2019 AL Wild Card Game picks, predictions from proven model

For the second year in a row, the Oakland Athletics will play in the American League Wild Card Game when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Athletics (97-65) had the same record a year ago, but lost to the New York Yankees. The Rays (96-66), meanwhile, will look to advance to the divisional round for the first time since 2013 when they beat the Cleveland Indians in the Wild Card. First pitch for the 2019 AL Wild Card Game from Oakland is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. The Athletics are making their fourth Wild Card appearance, while Tampa Bay is making its third. The Athletics are favored at -133 on the money line, meaning a $133 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven in the latest Athletics vs. Rays odds, down a half-run from the opener. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying in any Rays vs. Athletics picks.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, finished the regular season up almost $1,300 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the 2019 MLB Playoffs on a strong 158-129 run that returned over $700.

The model knows Oakland has the edge offensively, having a statistical edge over the Rays in several categories, including slugging percentage (.450 to .431), OPS (.778 to .757) and runs scored (845 to 769).

First baseman Matt Olson, shortstop Marcus Semien and infielder Jurickson Profar have had the most success against Rays starter Charlie Morton. Olson is 4-for-12 (.333) with a homer and three RBIs against Morton, while Semien is 5-for-14 (.357) and Profar is 4-for-11 (.364) with a homer. Another hot hitter facing Morton will be center fielder Ramon Laureano (.288), who has hit in seven of the past eight games, going 9-for-30 (.300) with a double, two homers and four RBIs during that stretch.

That's because the Rays have had success against the A's this season, going 2-2 at Oakland. In fact, Tampa Bay is 6-4 in its last 10 games at RingCentral Coliseum and was 48-33 on the road this year. The Rays have also won two of the past three season series against Oakland.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA) will get the start for the Rays, who are making their first postseason appearance since 2013. Morton has allowed just one run over 13 1/3 innings against the Athletics in two starts this season and has a career 2.97 ERA against Oakland.

