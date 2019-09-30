Red Sox CEO says it will be 'difficult' but 'there is a way' to keep Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez on the roster

The Boston Red Sox finished 84-78 a year after winning the World Series and a franchise-record 108 games. Now, with the offseason in full effect for Boston, the front office will have some difficult decisions to make. Starting with what to do with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Betts has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining and he's likely to earn a record arbitration salary in 2020 in the upwards of $30 million. The club will need to decide whether to offer the reigning AL MVP and homegrown product a mega-contract extension. Betts has declined massive contract extension offers in recent years (reportedly seven years and $200 million in 2017), and he has made it no secret he will not sell himself short when it comes to his next contract.

Martinez has an opt-out clause this offseason if he chooses to test the market. If he opts in, then he'll earn a base salary of $23.75 million.

The Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski before the end of the season, and there were reports that the former general manager clashed with Red Sox ownership regarding spending.

The team is reportedly looking to stay under the luxury tax, and that could result in losing Betts or Martinez, or both this offseason. And, to go along with that report, there has already been rumors the Red Sox will consider trading Betts this winter. When asked about the possibility of keeping both Betts and Martinez during a press conference on Monday, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters: "Yes, there is a way, but obviously it will be difficult given the nature of their agreements."

Sam Kennedy says there is a way keep both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez next season, but it's not going to be easy (@JordansFurn) pic.twitter.com/qD1STd65Jc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 30, 2019

After Sunday's season finale, Martinez shared his doubt that the front office will get a contract extension done for Betts.

Here's what Martinez told John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston: "I think everyone knows we don't think they're going to be able to afford Mookie," Martinez said. "It's one of those things. It's kind of hard to have three guys making $30 million on your team. He deserves it. He's earned it."

Martinez is referring to pitchers David Price and Chris Sale who will take home more than $30 million apiece next season.

Martinez finished the 2019 with a .304/.383/.557 slash line to go along with a team-leading 36 home runs. Betts, who took home the AL MVP and World Series title for the Red Sox last season, hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 homers and 80 RBI in 150 games in 2019.