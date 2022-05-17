The Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox at Tuesday evening. Houston has dropped two of its last three, but has also won 11 of its last 13 on the way to a 23-13 start to the season. Boston is 14-21 overall, though it has won three of its last four, including the series opener on Monday. Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA) is on the mound for Houston, while Boston will start Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.15 ERA).

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) at Caesars Sportsbook for the MLB on TBS tilt, while the over-under is set at 8.5 in the latest Red Sox vs. Astros odds.

Astros vs. Red Sox money line: Boston -125, Houston +105

Astros vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+170)

Astros vs. Red Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

HOU: Astros have won eight of last 10, but also lost two of last three

BOS: Red Sox 4-5 as home favorites this season

Why the Astros can cover

The Astros have a rookie sensation in shortstop Jeremy Pena. The 24-year-old is slashing a spectacular .276/.339/.514 entering Tuesday's game, picking up where the recently-departed Carlos Correa left off. The rookie has smashed six homers and tallied 20 RBI. He's second in the league in WAR thanks to his strong bat and impressive defense. Pena has been sidelined the last few days with knee soreness, but was available off the bench on Monday and should provide an immediate lift to the lineup if he plays today.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez hits the ball as hard as anyone in baseball and has already hit 11 home runs on the young season. The big lefty hitter has 44 since the start of last season, and the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park should help Alvarez knock in runs. He's hitting .250/.356/.571 entering Tuesday's action.

Why the Red Sox can cover

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is leading the league in hits with 47 and is one of the best pure hitters in MLB. He has excellent contact skills to go along with a shrewd batter's eye and serious pop. The former All-Star is hitting a robust .322 -- and he's not even leading his own team in batting average. That honor belongs to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who's hitting .346.

Bogaerts, a three-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger award-winner, has been a fixture in Boston's lineup for nearly a decade. He's proven himself to be one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball and trails only Los Angeles' Taylor Ward in the American League batting title race. The left side of the Boston infield is an offensive dynamo, and they present a tough task for Urquidy.

