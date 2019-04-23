Red Sox vs. Tigers odds, line: Picks, predictions for Chris Sale vs. Matthew Boyd from model on 14-5 roll

It's been a tough start to the season for the Boston Red Sox but they'll look to get a needed win on Tuesday at home against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Boston is a -220 favorite on the money line with the Over-Under total for runs scored at eight in the latest Red Sox vs. Tigers odds. It's the first game of a day-night double-header on Tuesday and the Tigers will send out Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96 ERA) to the mound while the Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale (0-4, 8.50 ERA). Before you make your Tuesday MLB predictions, be sure to check out the Red Sox vs. Tigers picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows that Boston's offense is still capable of carrying the team while the pitching staff works through its early-season issues.

The model knows that Boston's offense is still capable of carrying the team while the pitching staff works through its early-season issues. Defending AL MVP Mookie Betts is working on three straight multi-hit games that have risen his batting average by 44 points and his OPS by 107 points for a current slash of .244/.344/.439.

The 26-year-old will eventually find his way back to superstar-level productivity and the Red Sox are also expecting Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi to find their rhythm in the coming weeks. When that all happens, if Mitch Moreland (.971 OPS) and J.D. Martinez (1.003 OPS) stay hot, this is a group that can score in a hurry.

That being said, some of Boston's struggles could be lingering issues and they might not be the best value on the Red Sox vs. Tigers money line.

In something of a Freaky Friday scenario, Boyd enters Tuesday's contest as the far more dominant-looking left-hander over Sale. The 28-year-old has previously been a statistically average Major League starter, but he's been leaning hard on a suddenly excellent slider to put up head-turning numbers.

He's striking out 36 percent of the hitters he's facing this year after a previous big-league high for a season of 22.4 percent. He has 36 strikeouts in 24.1 innings and even when he's not punching out players, he's been able to induce more soft contact (26.8 percent) than ever before. And his BABIP, FIP and xFIP all indicate this isn't lucky. His ERA should come down if he keeps pitching like this.

So who wins Tigers vs. Red Sox?