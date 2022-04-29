The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Friday because of back soreness, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. An MRI did not reveal any major issues. In a corresponding move, the Rockies promoted Elehuris Montero from Triple-A, per The Athletic's Nick Groke.

Bryant, 30 years old, had not played since Monday. In his first 15 games this season, he'd hit .281/.338/.351 (96 OPS+) with no home runs or stolen bases and four extra-base hits. Bryant's average exit velocity to date is just 83.3 mph, or well below the 88.2 mph figure he posted last season.

Bryant, of course, joined the Rockies as a free agent last offseason, signing a seven-year pact worth $182 million.

The Rockies are expected to use some combination of Connor Joe and Sam Hilliard in left during Bryant's absence. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who has been dealing with his own back issues, was not placed on the injured list despite having not appeared since Tuesday's contest. Manager Bud Black has started rookie infielder Alan Trejo at the keystone in each of the three games since.

Montero, 23, will be making his big-league debut. The Rockies obtained him as part of the Nolan Arenado trade with the St. Louis Cardinals that occurred prior to the 2021 season. In 20 Triple-A games this year, he's batted .288/.356/.450 with four home runs. Montero has some experience at both infield corners, though he's primarily played third base throughout his career, including so far this season.

The Rockies will enter a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night with a 10-9 mark on the year. They're coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies that saw them get outscored by 32-9.