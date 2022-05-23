The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to start turning things around on their six-game homestand when they host the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Pittsburgh (16-24) began the stretch at home with three straight losses to St. Louis, including an 18-4 setback in Sunday's series finale. Colorado (19-21) hits the road for seven contests after completing a 3-6 homestand with a 2-0 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.86 ERA) is starting for Colorado, while JT Brubaker (0-4, 5.50 ERA) will be on the hill for Pittsburgh.

First pitch from PNC Park is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Pirates vs. Rockies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight.

Pirates vs. Rockies money line: Pittsburgh -140, Colorado +120

Pirates vs. Rockies over-under: 8 runs

Pirates vs. Rockies run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+145)

PIT: The Pirates are 1-7 in their last eight series openers

COL: The Rockies have lost the opener of their last six series

Why you should back the Pirates

Michael Chavis has performed well at the plate of late, as he enters the series opener with a six-game hitting streak. The 26-year-old infielder went 2-for-5 against the Cardinals on Sunday for his third multi-hit performance in four contests. Yoshi Tsutsugo belted a solo home run in the ninth inning of the loss, giving him an RBI in each of the Pirates' last three games.

Brubaker fell to 0-4 with a 5.50 ERA after giving up six runs -- four earned -- against the Cubs in Chicago last Tuesday, but something positive did come out the start. The 28-year-old right-hander set a career high by registering 10 strikeouts over 5 ⅔ innings, giving him 22 in 15 ⅔ frames over his last three outings. Brubaker was superb in his only career turn against Colorado last year as he scattered four hits over six scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory.

Why you should back the Rockies

Despite being shut out on Sunday, Colorado has scored its share of runs lately, recording five or more in seven of its last nine contests. Brendan Rodgers is riding a 10-game hitting streak after registering two of the Rockies' six hits in the 2-0 loss to the Mets. After going 0-for-17 over his final five games in April, the 25-year-old second baseman is batting .362 (25-for-69) with nine multi-hit performances in 17 contests this month.

C.J. Cron also has been swinging a hot bat, hitting safely in each of his last nine games. The 32-year-old first baseman has posted a trio of three-hit efforts and driven in eight runs during his streak. Cron leads the National league with 11 home runs, is tied for second with 32 RBIs and ranks third with a .329 batting average.

