NEW YORK -- Due to the upcoming solar eclipse, the New York Yankees have moved Monday's start time from 2:05 p.m. ET to 6:05 p.m. ET, the team announced Thursday. New York is not in the eclipse's "path of totality," so it will not go completely dark in the area, but MLB and the Yankees decided to push the game back for safety reasons.

"After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the Yankees said in a statement.

The Yankees originally planned to play Monday's game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium with the lights on and without halting play, and fans in attendance would have been able to see a partial eclipse. Instead, it'll be a standard night game. The team is giving away promotional solar eclipse t-shirts to the first 15,000 fans that day.

Cleveland is in the eclipse's path of totality and the Guardians' home opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday has been pushed back to 5:10 p.m. ET. The team has asked fans to download their tickets well in advance, and to leave extra time for travel to the game.