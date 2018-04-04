The Tigers 'six-game' homestand included three postponements and should have been avoided
The weather was pretty bad when they did play, too
The Royals at Tigers game set for Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather and that's kind of been a theme in Detroit's Comerica Park here in the early going, which begs the question: Why even play there to open the season?
The reality of the Major League Baseball season is that making the schedule is a logistical nightmare. You've got 30 teams set to play 162 games each, while unbalancing the schedule to make sure divisional foes play each other far more often than those outside the division. Further, it's not like the weather anywhere is ever predictable.
Still, starting the season on March 29 in Detroit doesn't really sound like a recipe for success, does it? The Tigers were set to host a six-game homestand against the Pirates and Royals, three games against each, to begin the 2018 season. Here's how the schedule was supposed to look vs. what actually happened.
Date
Scheduled
Actual
March 29
Season opener
Postponed due to weather
March 30
Off day
Season opener
March 31
Game 2
Postponed due to weather
April 1
Game 3
Doubleheader, Games 2 and 3
April 2
Game 4
Game 4
April 3
Game 5
Game 5
April 4
Game 6
Postponed due to weather
The game on Tuesday was played in awful weather. Around 40 degrees, overcast and with wind cutting into the mid-teens. There were swaths of open seats. Entire sections were empty, actually. Sure, the Tigers and Royals are both expected to be bad, but the conditions surely had a lot to do with this as well.
The reported attendance on Opening Day was unsurprisingly good, even if it was a make-up game. The ballclub announced 42,516, which is over capacity. Since then, though?
- 14,858
- 18,438
- 15,476
- 15,083
Those are generous, too, as those of us who watched know. Obviously it's "paid" attendance and not how many people walk through the turnstiles.
To reiterate, I understand making the MLB schedules is an incredibly cumbersome exercise and a logistical nightmare. There's been bad weather over a good portion of the country, too. It's just that Detroit's gotta be on the short list of cities to avoid in the first week and a half of the season. The Indians, White Sox, Cubs, Red Sox and Twins all started on the road for that long. The Tigers probably should have as well. There will always be rainouts, but starting in Detroit in March seems like an unforced error.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 4
Michael Rusk gives his top three MLB plays for April 4
-
Harper's amazing, entertaining start
The first five games couldn't have gone much better for the Nationals free-agent-to-be
-
Nationals vs. Braves odds, MLB picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Nationals vs. Braves game 10,000...
-
Yankees vs. Rays odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Rays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ellis Valentine
Jonah Keri talks to former major leaguer Ellis Valentine
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...