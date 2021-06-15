The Detroit Tigers added right-handed pitching prospect Matt Manning to their taxi squad on Tuesday, with an eye on having him make his big-league debut on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Manning, 23, was Detroit's first-round selection and the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He's struggled in seven appearances this season at Triple-A, posting an 8.07 ERA despite a 3.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Over the winter, CBS Sports ranked Manning as the third-best prospect in the Tigers system, trailing a pair of former No. 1 picks in Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson.

Here's what we wrote at the time:

There was an argument to be made last winter that Manning should have been the No. 1 prospect in Detroit's system based on his cleaner bill of health. Naturally, what with the law of attraction and whatnot, Manning missed his chance at debuting this season because he was sidelined by a strained forearm -- often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. If Manning can avoid surgery or a prolonged setback, he ought to plant his flag in the majors in 2021. He has a good fastball-curveball combination and he has made strides with his changeup. Add in his frame and athleticism, and maybe he'll end up being better than Mize after all.

Manning will be joining the Tigers rotation in place of veteran lefty Matthew Boyd, who was placed on the injured list on Tuesday because of a triceps injury. The Tigers also placed reliever Justin Lange on the IL, purchased the contracts of veteran relievers Willy Peralta and Miguel De Pozo, and reinstated third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the IL.

The Tigers entered Tuesday with a 27-39 mark on the season, good for fourth place in the American League Central.