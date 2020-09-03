Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday, August 31, his family confirmed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, adding that he "passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19." He was 75.
"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," Seaver's wife, Nancy, and daughters, Anne and Sarah, said in a statement. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you."
As soon as news broke of the longtime big leaguer's death, an outpouring of support came from famous figures in and around baseball to mourn the loss of the player who played his college baseball at USC, and had MLB stops with the Mets, Reds, White Sox and Red Sox.
Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o— New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020
The Cincinnati Reds mourn the death of Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. pic.twitter.com/lbRQHEmEzo— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 3, 2020
White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on the passing of Hall of Famer Tom Seaver: pic.twitter.com/HzuEHdzNSH— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 3, 2020
Our hearts go out to the Seaver family. We are proud that his stellar Hall of Fame career culminated in a Red Sox uniform.— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 3, 2020
RIP Tom Terrific. pic.twitter.com/BJ1FnKnQiQ
#FightOnForever Tom Terrific.— USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) September 3, 2020
The Trojan family mourns along with the rest of the baseball world at the passing of Tom Seaver today. He was 75.
A true Trojan legend and one of the best to ever pick up a baseball ✌️ pic.twitter.com/oEdy93RKS6
Former Major League players who played with and against him during his career shared their thoughts as well.
Saddened to hear my friend, Tom Seaver, has passed away. My condolences to Nancy&The Seaver family. Baseball lost the best pitcher of my era. #RIPTomTerrific @masnOrioles @Mets @Orioles— Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) September 3, 2020
Very saddened to hear of the passing of fellow Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. Many great memories over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with the Seaver family. pic.twitter.com/h5BIlcGGZq— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) September 3, 2020
My heart is heavy tonight after hearing of the passing of one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, Tom Seaver. My condolences go out to Nancy and the Seaver family. He was one of the toughest pitchers I faced in my career and off the field he was a great person. RIP.— Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) September 3, 2020
So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Tom Seaver, great pitcher and great man. My prayers to his family— Tom Glavine (@Tom_Glavine) September 3, 2020
I am deeply saddened of the passing of Tom Seaver. I had the honor of unsuccessfully hitting against him & having as a teammate. He is the greatest Met of all time. No one will ever surpass him that wears the orange & blue. My condolences to Nancy & his family. Tears.— keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) September 3, 2020
Even big names who were outside of the world of baseball including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, longtime news broadcaster Dan Rather and the Iron Sheik offered their memories of Seaver and condolences to his family.
Tonight baseball fans and all New Yorkers mourn in unison.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020
Tom Seaver was not only a baseball player — he was a Miracle Met who brought skill and honor to the game.
The family of New York extends our deepest sympathy to his family and fans.
Tom Seaver owned the pitching mound with grace and power, part artist, part dynamo. Those of us who saw him pitch will never forget it. He made a miracle happen, and an era passes with him May he Rest In Peace.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 3, 2020
THE TOM SEAVER BEAUTIFUL EXCELLENT PITCHER WHO MAKE THE HUGE SUCCESS IN THE BASEBALL. I MEET HIM AT THE GARDEN HE WAS THE BEST. GOD BLESS HIM FOREVER pic.twitter.com/ItcqGWWR7p— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 3, 2020