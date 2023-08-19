The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Tony Gonsolin on the injured list on Saturday, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. The move came just hours ahead of the Dodgers' doubleheader versus the Miami Marlins, as Hurricane Hilary forced Sunday's game to be moved to Saturday.

Gonsolin, 29, struggled in his start against the Marlins on Friday night. He worked 3 ⅓ innings, surrendering 10 runs on eight hits and four walks. Five of those eight hits were home runs. He struck out just two batters. Unfortunately for Gonsolin, that could end up being his final appearance of the year.

After the game, Gonsolin conceded to the media that he has not been 100% physically because of an unspecified elbow injury -- something that manager Dave Roberts has nodded at for weeks, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Gonsolin is expected to undergo further testing this upcoming week, but Roberts told SB Nation's Eric Stephen that Gonsolin is unlikely to pitch again this season.

If this is the end of Gonsolin's year, he'll finish it having started 20 times and amassed a 4.98 ERA (88 ERA+) and a 2.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Dodgers brought up right-hander Ryan Pepiot to serve as their 27th player for the doubleheader. They also recalled reliever Bryan Hudson to take Gonsolin's spot on the active roster. It's to be seen how the Dodgers will replace Gonsolin in the rotation heading forward, though Pepiot, Gavin Stone, and Ryan Yarbrough seem to be the most compelling candidates.

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 74-47 record on the year, giving them the second-best mark in the National League. In addition to Gonsolin, they remain without starters Walker Buehler (working his way back from Tommy John surgery), Dustin May, and Michael Grove.