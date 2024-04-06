Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story departed Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker) after suffering an apparent shoulder injury on a dive. Story incurred the injury during the fourth inning, when he attempted to corral a Mike Trout batted ball. He stayed down and received attention from the training staff before leaving the field.

Veteran utility infielder Pablo Reyes took over at the shortstop position.

Story, 31, entered Friday night hitting .241/.313/.345 (94 OPS+) with four runs batted in over the course of his first seven games this season. Friday night's contest marked just the 145th appearance for Story since he signed with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 campaign. He missed significant time last season following surgery to install an internal brace in support of his ulnar collateral ligament. He also missed a chunk of time in 2022 with a hairline fracture in his wrist.

Prior to joining the Red Sox, Story had enjoyed a productive career as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Over parts of six seasons he batted .272/.340/.523 (112 OPS+) with 158 home runs and 100 stolen bases. His overall career contributions have been worth an estimated 30.4 Wins Above Replacement and he's a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner.

If the Red Sox are without Story for any length of time, it's unclear who they would turn to at the shortstop position. Reyes represents the path of least resistance, but the Red Sox could also bring up infielder Romy Gonzalez from Triple-A Worcester. The best shortstop prospect in the system, Marcelo Mayer, began his season at the Double-A level on Friday.

The Red Sox entered Friday with a 5-2 record, putting them one game back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East.

