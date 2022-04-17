Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday during the bottom of the second inning (Red Sox 4, Twins 0). Gray appeared to be favoring the back of his upper leg before exiting.

Here's video of Gray rubbing his leg:

After the game, the Twins told reporters that it was a right hamstring injury and that Gray is considered "day-to-day." Manager Rocco Baldelli said they'll see how Gray feels Sunday morning before deciding how to proceed.

"It doesn't look to be something severe, but it's something we're going to assess," Baldelli told reporters (Do-Hyoung Park).

Gray, 32 years old, was acquired over the offseason from the Cincinnati Reds as the Twins attempted to bolster their rotation. He was making his second start of the season, having thrown 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners last weekend. Gray struck out four batters and issued two walks in that contest.

Gray has reestablished himself as a quality starter since a bumpy year-plus stint with the New York Yankees. In 68 starts over three seasons with the Reds, he compiled a 3.49 ERA (136 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Gray was replaced by rookie right-hander Josh Winder, who made his big-league debut on Tuesday. Winder would be a logical candidate to take Gray's place in the rotation should the latter miss time. He entered the spring ranked by FanGraphs' Eric Longenhagens as the 91st-best prospect in all of baseball on the strength of his command over an arsenal full of average or better offerings.

The Twins have been plagued with injuries so far in the early going of the season. Should Gray require a stint on the injured list, he'll join a group that includes outfielder Alex Kirilloff and relievers Jorge Alcala and Cody Stashak. The Twins are also without starters Randy Dobnak (finger) and Kenta Maeda (Tommy John surgery), both of whom are dealing with injuries that popped up last September.