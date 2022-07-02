The Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles in a matinee matchup on Saturday. Minnesota and Baltimore face off in the second contest of a three-game weekend set at Target Field. Baltimore is vastly improved this season, though the Orioles enter on a three-game losing skid. Minnesota won the series opener in walk-off fashion, improving to 44-36 this season.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Minneapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as a -225 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9 in its latest Orioles vs. Twins odds. Before you make any Orioles vs. Twins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Orioles vs. Twins money line: Twins -225, Orioles +185

Orioles vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

Orioles vs. Twins run line: Twins -1.5

BAL: The Orioles are 15-15 in day games

MINN: The Twins are 21-17 in day games



Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore has offensive strengths to note in this matchup. The Orioles currently rank in the top five of the American League with 138 doubles, and also has 11 triples. Team speed is a strength for Baltimore, as evidenced by a top-five mark in the league in stolen bases, and the Orioles are facing a Twins team that ranks dead-last in the American League in wins above replacement from its bullpen.

On the pitching side, Orioles starter Jordan Lyles has limited opponents to a .621 OPS in his last two outings, and Baltimore's bullpen has a tremendous profile in 2022. The Orioles lead the AL in WAR from relievers, and Baltimore's relief corps has a 3.20 ERA. Baltimore's relievers also sport a 48.2 percent ground ball rate that ranks No. 2 in the American League, with the Orioles giving up only 3.09 walks and 0.73 home runs per nine innings with relief pitchers on the mound.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota has the starting pitching advantage on Saturday with Sonny Gray. Gray, who is a two-time All-Star, is on track for one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 2.17 ERA to this point in the 2022 campaign. He is averaging more than four times as many strikeouts as walks with a WHIP under 1.00 this season. Gray has been even better lately, posting a 1.66 ERA over the last two months, and opponents are producing only a .564 OPS against him. Baltimore is below-average offensively, including middling marks in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and runs scored, and Gray should be able to find success at home.

The Twins also bring a high-powered offense to the table, ranking in the top five of the American League in runs scored, total bases, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in 2022.

