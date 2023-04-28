The Kansas City Royals will look to even up their series with the Minnesota Twins when they meet in the second of a four-game series on Friday afternoon. The Royals (6-20), who are fifth in the American League Central, have lost four of the past five games. The Twins (15-11), who won Thursday's game 7-1, lead the division by two games. Minnesota has won four of the past five games.

First pitch from Target field in Minneapolis is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -267 favorite on the money line (risk $267 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Twins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Twins vs. Royals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Twins vs. Royals and revealed its predictions and best bets. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Royals vs. Twins:

Royals vs. Twins money line: Royals +215, Twins -267

Royals vs. Twins over/under: 8 runs

Royals vs. Twins run line: Twins -1.5 (-120)

KC: The Under is 5-0 in the Royals' last five games overall

MIN: The Twins are 7-1 in their last eight games vs. American League Central foes

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.00 ERA) to the mound. Lopez won his first start of the year at Kansas City, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits, no runs and three walks, while striking out eight. He has struggled in his last two starts, allowing seven earned runs in his past 10 innings, but has 13 strikeouts against three walks in that span. For the season, Lopez has walked eight batters, while striking out 39.

Outfielder/designated hitter Byron Buxton has hit the Royals hard this season. In the opening series in Kansas City, he went 6-for-13 (.462) with a double and a triple. In Thursday's win, he homered and drove in three runs. He has hits in six of the past seven games, including three homers and seven RBI. In 55 career games against the Royals, he has eight homers and 24 RBI.

Why you should back the Royals

Right-hander Jordan Lyles (0-4, 4.88 ERA) will start for Kansas City. Despite losing his last two starts, Lyles has been solid. In a 4-0 loss to Texas on April 17, he pitched eight innings, allowing just four hits, four runs -- three earned -- and three walks, while striking out three. In a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, he went six innings, but allowed four earned runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts. In three career starts against the Twins, he is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA with five walks and 16 strikeouts.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been red hot. He has hits in eight of his last nine games, including five in a row. He homered in Thursday's loss, and was 3-for-4 with a double in Monday's 5-4 loss at Arizona. For the season, Pasquantino is hitting .283 with five homers, eight RBI and 12 runs scored. In 12 career games against Minnesota, he is hitting .256 with one double, one homer and three RBI.

How to make Royals vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.4 runs.

