Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers in MLB playoffs: Live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for 2018 NLDS
The NLCS starts Oct. 12 in Milwaukee
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason has advanced to the point where there are just two National League teams remaining. In the coming days, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will compete in a best-of-seven Championship Series, with the winner moving on to the World Series.
The Dodgers won the NL West via tiebreaker after going 92-71 during the regular season. The Brewers, for their part, also won their division through a tiebreaker game. Milwaukee went 96-67, earning them home-field advantage through the NLCS. The two sides played seven times during the regular season, with the Dodgers winning the series 4-3. It's worth noting the Dodgers outscored the Brewers by 23 runs in those games, suggesting they were more dominant than the won-lost record indicates.
The series gets underway on Friday, Oct. 12 with and conclude no later than Oct. 20. The games will air on Fox and FS1, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the NLCS schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:
Now, onto the series schedule:
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Fri., Oct. 12
8 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
FS1
Sat., Oct. 13
4 p.m. ET
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox
Mon., Oct. 15
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Tue., Oct. 16
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Wed., Oct. 17*
TBA
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers
Fox or FS1
Fri., Oct. 19*
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
Sat., Oct. 20*
TBA
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
Fox or FS1
*- if necessary
