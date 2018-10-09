Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers in MLB playoffs: Live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for 2018 NLDS

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason has advanced to the point where there are just two National League teams remaining. In the coming days, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will compete in a best-of-seven Championship Series, with the winner moving on to the World Series.

The Dodgers won the NL West via tiebreaker after going 92-71 during the regular season. The Brewers, for their part, also won their division through a tiebreaker game. Milwaukee went 96-67, earning them home-field advantage through the NLCS. The two sides played seven times during the regular season, with the Dodgers winning the series 4-3. It's worth noting the Dodgers outscored the Brewers by 23 runs in those games, suggesting they were more dominant than the won-lost record indicates.

The series gets underway on Friday, Oct. 12 with and conclude no later than Oct. 20. The games will air on Fox and FS1, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find the NLCS schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Now, onto the series schedule:

National League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 12 8 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee FS1 Sat., Oct. 13 4 p.m. ET L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee Fox Mon., Oct. 15 TBA Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers Fox or FS1 Tue., Oct. 16 TBA Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers Fox or FS1 Wed., Oct. 17* TBA Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers Fox or FS1 Fri., Oct. 19* TBA L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee Fox or FS1 Sat., Oct. 20* TBA L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee Fox or FS1

*- if necessary