The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox for a matinee matchup on Sunday. The game is the finale of a three-game weekend set at Progressive Field. Sunday's game is also the last matchup between the AL Central rivals in Cleveland this season. Dylan Cease takes the hill for Chicago against Aaron Civale for Cleveland.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest White Sox vs. Guardians odds.

White Sox vs. Guardians money line: White Sox -125, Guardians +105

White Sox vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

White Sox vs. Guardians run line: White Sox -1.5 (+135)

CHW: The White Sox are 29-24 in day games

CLE: The Guardians are 30-24 in day games

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago's projection is buoyed by the presence of Dylan Cease as the team's projected starting pitcher. Cease is enjoying the best season of his career, and the 26-year-old is a Cy Young candidate in the American League. He has a 2.09 ERA for the season, and Cease leads the AL with 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents have a .602 OPS against Cease, and he has a 2.12 ERA in three starts against Cleveland in 2022.

Cease's season-long numbers are stout, but he has been even better lately, including a recent 14-start stretch in which he allowed one earned or fewer in every outing. Cease has a 0.93 ERA since May 29, and he owns a 1.34 ERA on the road this season. Behind him, Chicago has an above-average bullpen that averages more than a strikeout per inning with a top-five mark in the AL in home run rate allowed.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland's offense leads the American League in strikeout avoidance, providing a high baseline in run creation. The Guardians are in the top four of the AL in hits, doubles, triples, stolen bases, and batting average, and Cleveland is above the AL average in slugging percentage, OPS, on-base percentage, and runs scored.

On the run prevention side, the Guardians are leaning on Aaron Civale, who is pitching well in recent days. After a rough start in 2022, Civale has a 2.97 ERA in the last eight starts, allowing a .634 OPS in that stretch. Civale has a 2.00 ERA in his last four outings, and his numbers are far better at home than on the road this season. Cleveland's bullpen is also quite good, ranking in the top five of the AL in ERA and wins above replacement, and the Guardians average more than a strikeout per inning and more than three strikeouts per walk.

