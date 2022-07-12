Progressive Field hosts an intriguing doubleheader on Tuesday. The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox, with the opener taking place in an afternoon time slot. The first game is a makeup contest after an Apr. 18 postponement, and Tuesday afternoon's game is the second of a four-game series. The White Sox are 41-44 this season, and the Guardians enter with a 42-42 record. Davis Martin (1-2, 4.29 ERA) is on the mound for Chicago, while Cleveland will start Shane Bieber (3-5, 3.44 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest White Sox vs. Guardians odds.

White Sox vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -160, White Sox +135

White Sox vs. Guardians over-under: 8 runs

White Sox vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+130)

CWS: The White Sox are 23-18 in day games

CLE: The Guardians are 23-22 in day games



Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago's offense is capable of big things. The White Sox are No. 3 in the American League in hits this season, and Chicago has a strong .254 batting average as a team. Chicago avoids strikeouts at an impressive rate, posting the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the AL, and Tim Anderson is a true standout.

The veteran shortstop was selected as the All-Star starter for the AL, and he is a former batting champion who boasts a .317 batting average and only a 13.2 percent strikeout rate in 2022. Anderson is flanked by Jose Abreu, a former AL MVP, and he has a .379 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage this season. Chicago is deep and talented, and the White Sox are also facing a Cleveland team that is just 6-14 in the last 20 games.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has the stronger pitching projection on Tuesday afternoon behind the arm of Bieber. The 27-year-old former Cy Young winner has a 3.44 ERA this season and a 3.09 ERA in his last ten outings. Bieber has 99 strikeouts in 96.2 innings in 2022, and he is issuing only 2.3 walks per nine innings. Opponents are posting only a .658 OPS against Bieber, and Cleveland's bullpen has a 3.78 ERA with more than a strikeout per innings.

Chicago's offense is in the bottom five of the AL in home runs, triples and slugging percentage, with the White Sox ranking last in walks. Cleveland also has offensive strengths, with top-five marks in doubles, stolen bases and batting average. The Guardians are No. 2 in the AL with 16 triples, and no team in the league has a lower strikeout rate than Cleveland at 18.6 percent.

