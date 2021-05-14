The Kansas City Royals will look to break out of a season-high 11-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. The Royals (16-20), who were in first place when the streak started, find themselves in third place in the American League Central Division. The White Sox (22-13), who are riding a six-game winning streak, lead the division. Chicago is 4-1 against Kansas City this year.

First pitch of this seven-inning game from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the all-time series 418-392, including a 228-179 advantage in games played in Chicago. Chicago is a -210 favorite on the money line (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Royals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is six. Before making any Royals vs. White Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Royals vs. White Sox money line: Kansas City +190, Chicago -210

Royals vs. White Sox run line: Chicago -1.5 (+105)

Royals vs. White Sox over-under: 6 runs

KC: The under is 3-0-1 in the Royals' last four opening games of a doubleheader

CWS: The White Sox are 5-0 in their last five games on natural grass

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago sends right-hander Lucas Giolito (2-3, 4.54 ERA) to the mound. Since getting pounded by Boston on April 19, Giolito has a 3.18 ERA over his last three starts. He is 8-2 with a 2.81 ERA against the Royals. In his last outing at Kansas City on Sunday, he allowed just one earned run on four hits and two walks, while striking out two. For the season, Giolito has walked 15 and struck out 43.

Helping power Chicago's offense is catcher Yermin Mercedes, who is hitting .382 on the year with five homers and 21 RBIs. In the just-completed series against the Minnesota Twins, Mercedes was 4-for-8 with a pair of RBIs. He has feasted on Kansas City pitching this season, hitting .316 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs. He has also been electric at home, batting .377 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. He has a .450 on-base percentage to go along with a .585 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Royals

Right-hander Brad Keller (1-4, 7.31 ERA) gets the call as he tries to put an end to the team's recent woes. After getting rocked in his first two outings, Keller has been solid and has steadily lowered his ERA from a season-opening 40.50. In last Friday's start against Chicago, Keller took the loss despite allowing just three earned runs in six innings of work. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out six. In his April 26 start at Detroit, he scattered two runs on eight hits in picking up a 3-2 win. He walked two and struck out four.

Offensively, catcher Salvador Perez has been heating back up and is among the Royals' leaders with a .280 batting average. He has seven homers and 20 RBIs. In Thursday's loss at Detroit, Perez was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Last Friday against the White Sox, Perez was 4-for-4 with a double. He is hitting .250 this year against Chicago, and in 130 career games against the White Sox, is batting .258 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 homers and 49 RBIs.

How to make Royals vs. White Sox picks

