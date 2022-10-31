The 2022 World Series is headed to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park over the weekend, so the World Series is now a best-of-five series as it shifts to Citizens Bank Park for Games 3-5. Game 3 was rained out Monday night and the series will pick back up Tuesday.

Weirdly, the Phillies are 1-3 in Game 2s this postseason and 9-0 in all other games. They surely hope that trend continues after dropping Game 2 and allowing the Astros to even the series. Houston is 8-1 in nine postseason games this October and, in the one loss, they had a 5-0 lead. They've been ahead in every game thus far.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: HOU -125; PHI +105; O/U: 8

Starting pitchers: LHP Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) vs. RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA)

Preview

One thing is certain: The Phillies want to avoid another 5-0 deficit in Game 3. They fell behind 5-0 early in Game 1 but were able to mount a remarkable comeback to earn a 10th-inning win. They then fell behind 5-0 in Game 2 and took the loss. The Astros are doing a great job jumping out to early leads this October -- not just against the Phillies, in all their postseason games --- and the Phillies must keep them off the board early to have their best chance to win Game 3. You can only play from behind so much and beat a team as good as Houston.

Prediction

On paper, the pitching advantage is in Houston's favor because. Philadelphia's rotation thins out a bit behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. There is more to life than starting pitching matchups, but sometimes one team has an advantage that is too great to ignore. I have the Astros in Game 3.

Pick: Astros 5, Phillies 3