The World Series rolls on Tuesday night as the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet for Game 4 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rangers won Game 1 in extra innings, lost Game 2 in blowout fashion, and then rebounded to win a tight Game 3 on Monday night. As a result, Texas now holds a 2-1 edge in the best-of-seven series, putting them two wins shy of their first ever World Series championship.

Historically, teams who take a 3-1 advantage in best-of-seven series have won nearly 85% of those series. It would be within reason to describe Game 4 as a very important one for both sides. Texas is dealing with injury issues, however, as both Adolis García (side tightness) and Max Scherzer (back spasms) left the Game 3 win early.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for World Series Game 4.

World Series Game 4 info

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: LHP Andrew Heaney vs. LHP Joe Mantiply

Odds: TEX -111 | ARI -109 | O/U: 9.5

Preview

Both teams were planning Johnny Wholestaff approaches in Game 4 even before Max Scherzer departed on Monday with back tightness, necessitating Jon Gray's insertion. It's perhaps worth noting that the Diamondbacks also started Joe Mantiply in their previous bullpen game, with that coming against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Rangers, meanwhile will start Andrew Heaney but figure to make plenty of pitching changes in Game 4. Here's more on the bullpen game approach for both sides.

Prediction

This one is completely up to the bullpens. The Diamondbacks have the stronger unit on paper, so we'll give them the edge. Pick: Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.