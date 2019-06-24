Yankees bash their way to franchise home run record by going deep in 26 consecutive games
The Bronx Bombers are just one game away from tying the MLB record
With Yankees second baseball DJ LeMahieu's three-run home run off Astros starter Justin Verlander in the fifth inning of Sunday's 9-4 loss, the Yankees set the franchise record for most consecutive games (26) with at least one home run.
New York's 26th straight games with a home run eclipsed the franchise mark set by the 1941 Yankees, who got 30 homers from Joe DiMaggio that season. The MLB record is 27 games, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.
From June 1-29, 1941, DiMaggio had 10 home runs, while Tommy Henrich and Charlie Keller had nine. The '41 team went on to win the World Series and included six Hall of Famers, by the way: Phil Rizzuto, DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Joe Gordon, Lefty Gomez and Red Ruffing.
During the Yankees current streak, which began on May 26, Gary Sanchez has hit eight home runs while Gleyber Torres and LeMahieu each have six. In total, 12 different Yankees have combine to hit 45 home runs. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have not recorded a home run so far during the streak, but the pair of sluggers are both settling back into the MLB lineup after having missed two-plus months with stints on the injured list.
Last season, the Yankees became the most prolific home run-hitting team in MLB history when they set the single-season MLB record with 265 home runs. They finished the 2018 season with 267 home runs, and the closest team to that total was the Los Angeles Dodgers with 235.
The first-place Yankees will look to tie the MLB record as the team continues its homestand with the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET -- regional fans can stream the game via fuboTV (Try for free). Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez will take the mound as the Yankees send out CC Sabathia in search of his 251st career win.
