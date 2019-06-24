Yankees bash their way to franchise home run record by going deep in 26 consecutive games

With Yankees second baseball DJ LeMahieu's three-run home run off Astros starter Justin Verlander in the fifth inning of Sunday's 9-4 loss, the Yankees set the franchise record for most consecutive games (26) with at least one home run.

New York's 26th straight games with a home run eclipsed the franchise mark set by the 1941 Yankees, who got 30 homers from Joe DiMaggio that season. The MLB record is 27 games, set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

Another historically powerful season. pic.twitter.com/heqVNPMelo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 23, 2019

From June 1-29, 1941, DiMaggio had 10 home runs, while Tommy Henrich and Charlie Keller had nine. The '41 team went on to win the World Series and included six Hall of Famers, by the way: Phil Rizzuto, DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Joe Gordon, Lefty Gomez and Red Ruffing.

During the Yankees current streak, which began on May 26, Gary Sanchez has hit eight home runs while Gleyber Torres and LeMahieu each have six. In total, 12 different Yankees have combine to hit 45 home runs. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have not recorded a home run so far during the streak, but the pair of sluggers are both settling back into the MLB lineup after having missed two-plus months with stints on the injured list.

The Yankees have homered in 26 straight games, the 2nd-longest HR streak in MLB history behind the 2002 Rangers at 27 straight.



I found this interesting:



The Yankees have hit 45 HR during their streak.



The Rangers hit 55 during their full streak. They had 52 through 26 games. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 24, 2019

Last season, the Yankees became the most prolific home run-hitting team in MLB history when they set the single-season MLB record with 265 home runs. They finished the 2018 season with 267 home runs, and the closest team to that total was the Los Angeles Dodgers with 235.

The first-place Yankees will look to tie the MLB record as the team continues its homestand with the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET -- regional fans can stream the game via fuboTV (Try for free). Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez will take the mound as the Yankees send out CC Sabathia in search of his 251st career win.