Yankees injuries: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton have no timetables for return; Aaron Hicks expected back next week
It's unclear when Stanton or Judge will rejoin the Yankees lineup
The New York Yankees entered Thursday with a 21-15 record, good for second place in the American League East. In some years, that may have been reason to disappointment; this year, it's cause for celebration. The constant throughout New York's season has been absence: The Yankees lead baseball in days lost to injury, with 496. The Pittsburgh Pirates are the only other team to surpass 400 days lost to injury thus far this season.
While the Yankees have received some good news in the last week -- Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier are back, and Aaron Hicks is working toward a return next week -- they're not out of the deep end just yet. Consider that on Thursday manager Aaron Boone admitted there is no timetable in place for when either Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge will rejoin the lineup:
Stanton, who hasn't appeared in a game since March, originally went on the injured list due to a biceps issue. He suffered a shoulder injury while rehabbing, however, and that ailment has since required a cortisone shot. It is worth noting that Stanton was spotted throwing prior to Wednesday's game, and was expected to resume swinging a bat earlier in the week. Still, the Yankees don't seem to anticipate him suiting up for the big-league club anytime soon.
As for Judge, he strained his oblique on April 20 and has yet to resume baseball activities. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be able to return until late May at the earliest.
Even without Stanton or Judge (or Hicks), the Yankees have received quality production from their outfield. Coming into Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees had four outfielders with OPS+ of 95 or better: Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman, and Cameron Maybin, who was recently acquired from the Cleveland Indians.
It's not how Brian Cashman and company drew it up, but that's baseball for you.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rangers benefiting from savvy signings
The Rangers' offseason moves are working out... at least on offense
-
Montgomery key to Darvish's starts?
Joe Maddon had Montgomery throw five innings in relief of Darvish in Thursday's victory against...
-
MLB Thursday: Pujols reaches 2,000 RBI
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Jansen weighs in on Kimbrel possibility
The Dodgers bullpen has had mixed results this season
-
Tigers' Turnbull continues to impress
Turnbull, 26, has pitched well over seven starts thanks in part to his slider
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...