Yankees manager Aaron Boone goes off on rookie umpire in home-plate tirade after ejection
'I feel bad for you,' Boone told Brennan Miller
Thursday afternoon, the Yankees and Rays are wrapping up their important four-game series at Yankee Stadium with a single-admission doubleheader. Travis d'Arnaud socked three homers in Tampa's win Monday, Didi Gregorius clubbed a clutch grand slam in New York's win Tuesday, then Wednesday's game was rained out.
Early on Thursday (GameTracker) both the Yankees and Rays had issues with rookie home plate umpire Brennan Miller, who is behind the plate for the fifth time in his MLB career. Yankees righty Domingo German was squeezed notably on several pitches in the first inning, for example:
As is often the case with rookie umpires, Miller heard it from both dugouts early in Thursday's game. It wasn't until after Brett Gardner was called out on an inside fastball in the second inning that things boiled over. Gardner smashed his bat in the dugout and Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out to give Miller a piece of his mind.
Here's the video of Boone's rant. The language is NSFW and we have a censored transcript below:
"My guys are f---ing savages in that box and you're having a piece of s--- start to this game," Boone said. "I feel bad for you, but f---ing be better. That guy is a good pitcher and but our guys are f---ing savages in that box. Our guys are savages in the f---ing box. Tighten it up right now, OK? Tighten this s--- up."
All things considered, that was a fairly routine manager argument and ejection. It's not often we get decent audio on those though. Boone telling the rookie umpire he feels bad for him is pretty funny. Also, my guess is "our guys are f---ing savages in the box" is going to end up on a t-shirt sometime soon.
Boone was of course ejected. He was ejected before he came out of the dugout, in fact. As for Gardner, he gave the dugout roof the business after the strikeout:
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roundup: Phillies earn split vs. Dodgers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Top Picks: Three MLB best bets tonight
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Neris yells expletive at LAD after save
The Dodgers took exception to Neris' celebration
-
Halladay's ball from Rivera goes to HOF
Rivera famously gave the late Blue Jays and Phillies ace a baseball while explaining his cutter...
-
Phillies fans hug it out over foul ball
These kids are out to change Philadelphia fans' reputation
-
Top 10 trade targets for the Yankees
From Stroman to Syndergaard, here are the top 10 trade targets for the Yankees