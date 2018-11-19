Yankees pull off blockbuster trade, acquire lefty James Paxton from Mariners for Justus Sheffield and two prospects
Consider this the first blockbuster of hot stove season, with the Yankees making a big splash
The Yankees have acquired left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton from the Mariners, the team announced on Monday. Top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield, outfielder Don Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson were shipped back to the Mariners in the deal
Paxton, 30, is a very talented pitcher with a history of injury issues. Since 2014, Paxton has made 13, 13, 20, 24 and 28 starts, respectively, per season. Last season was close to his first full-time campaign, at least. He pitched to a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 208 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings. He also had two complete games and a shutout, which was a no-hitter.
I don't think we can call Paxton an ace, but the Yankees already have one in Luis Severino. Paxton in Yankee Stadium as a lefty is a good fit here. He joins Masahiro Tanaka to give the Yankees a nice 2-3 punch in the rotation before CC Sabathia steps in as the four. They probably aren't done making moves for the rotation, otherwise Sonny Gray is the fifth starter and that's a marriage that needs to end for everyone involved.
As for the return, Sheffield was ranked in August as the 22nd best prospect in baseball by Baseball Prospectus. In 88 Triple-A innings last season, Sheffield had a 2.56 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 88 innings. He got a cup of coffee in the majors and didn't fare well, but he is 22 years old and it was a 2 2/3 inning sample. If there's a concern here, it's with walks. Sheffield walked 50 in 116 innings across all stops last season.
Thompson-Williams, 23, hit .299/.363/.546 with 17 doubles, 22 homers and 74 RBI in 100 games between two Class-A stops.
Swanson, 25, had a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 72 1/3 Triple-A innings last season. MLB.com ranked Swanson as the 22nd best prospect in the Yankees' system prior to this trade.
This looks like a trade that could benefit both sides. The Yankees are obviously in win-now mode and would like to run down the Red Sox. Paxton has big upside, fits the ballpark and fills a current need. He's under team control for two more seasons. The Mariners are likely to start rebuilding and Paxton was one of the pieces that made the most sense in a deal. It looks like a nice return if Sheffield is what many expect him to be, too.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
Yankees won't stop with Paxton
They'll keep chasing free agents like Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ
-
Mariners fire sale coming?
There have been reports the Mariners were shopping guys and this trade confirms it
-
Prospect expert weighs in on Paxton haul
The Mariners kicked off their rebuild by trading their prized trade chip James Paxton to New...
-
Say hello to the Rocky Mountain Vibes
It's the latest team to join the quirkiest minor league team contest
-
Don't expect unanimous votes for Rivera
The all-time saves leader is a lock for Cooperstown, but showing up on every ballot seems...