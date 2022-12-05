The New York Yankees announced on Monday that they've reached a new four-year agreement with Brian Cashman, who will continue to serve as the franchise's senior vice president and general manager. Cashman had previously been working without a contract after his expired at the end of the season, just as he did during 2017. All along, Cashman had been assured by owner Hal Steinbrenner that the two would work out a new agreement that would keep him in place and in power several years into the future.

Cashman, 55, has been the Yankees general manager since 1998. The Yankees have enjoyed a great deal of success under his guidance, winning four World Series titles as well as six American League pennants. They've missed the postseason just four times during that stretch, most recently in 2016. (The other misses came in 2008, 2013, and 2014.) According to the Yankees, research conducted by Elias reveals that the Yankees "have been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in just 16 of the 3,946 games during Cashman's tenure as GM."

Cashman's ability to build a quality regular-season club should not be in doubt. Lately, however, he's been scrutinized for not constructing a team that can make deep postseason runs. Indeed, the Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since 2009, which doubles as their most recent championship victory. The Yankees have instead fallen victim to the Houston Astros on several occasions, including just this past October, when they were swept in the League Championship Series.

Cashman won't have much time to celebrate his new pact. The Yankees are in the midst of an attempt to retain outfielder Aaron Judge, the top free agent on the market. Judge enjoyed an historic 2022 campaign, homering 62 times en route to setting the new single-season record for both the Yankees franchise and the AL as a whole. (Roger Maris had previously possessed both records with 61 home runs in 1961.)