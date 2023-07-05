New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the rest of the 2023 season for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced Wednesday. Cordero has accepted the suspension and been placed on the restricted list -- meaning he's suspended without pay -- effective immediately.

The Yankees released the following statement:

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Cordero is a 31-year-old right-handed relief pitcher. He was signed as an amateur free agent in 2012 by the Blue Jays and has spent time with the Nationals, Blue Jays, White Sox and now Yankees at the MLB level. In 31 appearances this season, he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 34 strikeouts against 10 walks in 32 2/3 innings.

The Yankees have 76 games left in the season, so this is essentially a 76-game suspension. To this point, the longest suspensions under the domestic violence policy are as follows:

Trevor Bauer, 194 games (reduced on appeal from 324 games)

Sam Dyson, 162 games

José Torres, 100 games

Carlos Martínez, 85 games

Odubel Herrera, 85 games

Héctor Olivera, 82 games

Domingo Germán, 81 games

Jimmy Cordero, 76 games

Per the league, Cordero "will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board." As noted earlier, Cordero agreed to the suspension, so he was also made aware of these terms.

The specifics of Cordero's violation have not been made public at this time.