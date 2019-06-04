Yankees slugger Luke Voit really wants an invitation to the 2019 Home Run Derby

In 58 games this season, New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has already tied a career best with 15 home runs.

Now, he wants another career accolade -- an invitation to the Home Run Derby.

Asked Sunday afternoon what he'd say if MLB offered him a spot in the annual All-Star Week contest, the 28-year-old slugger did not hesitate, according to NJ.com: "Hell yeah," Voit said.

Known as much for his on-field emotional as his powerful swing, Voit even went as far as downplaying the notion that a Home Run Derby competition would affect his swing in the second half of the season.

"Maybe it does affect some guys, but I don't think it does," he said. "I'm not going to necessarily prepare myself for it, but I keep my body in good shape. I think it's fun."

Acquired via trade in July 2018, Voit has launched seven homers just since the beginning of May, including a 436-foot solo bomb against the rival Boston Red Sox on Sunday. His 15 on the year are tied for eighth in the American League and 20th in MLB as of this week. They also rank second on the Yankees behind only catcher Gary Sanchez, who took part in the 2017 Home Run Derby.

As NJ.com noted, Voit has at least a little bit of Derby experience, winning a Double-A competition during the 2016 Texas League All-Star Break with 30 total homers and finishing as the runner-up to current Yankees teammate Miguel Andujar two years prior, when he competed in the High-A Florida State League Home Run Derby.