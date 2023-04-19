The Los Angeles Angels will try to clinch a series victory in New York when they face the Yankees on Wednesday evening. Los Angeles closed its series in Boston with a 5-4 win on Monday before beating New York in a 5-2 final on Tuesday. The Yankees are winless in their last seven games against American League West opponents.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) and the over/under is 9 in the latest Yankees vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Angels vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Angels and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Angels vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Angels money line: Yankees -135, Angels +115

Yankees vs. Angels over/under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Angels run line: New York -1.5 (+145)

NYY: The Yankees are 13-7 in their last 20 April games

LAA: The Angels are 7-5 vs. right-handed pitchers this season

Yankees vs. Angels picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees

Shohei Ohtani homered for Los Angeles on Tuesday, but he is hitting just .154 lifetime in New York. He is also 13-of-63 (.206) in 18 career games against the Yankees, making them a tricky opponent for the superstar. The Yankees have hit a home run in 15 of 17 games this season, with four players leaving the yard at least four times.

Slugger Aaron Judge has five home runs to open the 2023 season after his record-setting 2022 campaign that led to the AL MVP award. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has a team-high 18 hits and is batting .310, while Giancarlo Stanton has four homers and 11 RBI. The Yankees are 13-7 in their last 20 games in the month of April. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Angels

Yankees rookie pitcher Jhony Brito is coming off a disastrous start, allowing seven earned runs on six hits across just 0.2 innings against Minnesota his last time out. His poor performance inflated his season ERA to 6.75 in 10.2 innings. Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning put together a solid outing in his first start of the year, allowing two earned runs across 5.0 innings against Washington last week.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 18 hits, 12 runs and 11 RBI, hitting his fourth home run of the season on Tuesday. The Angels have been a balanced offensive team in the early stages of the season, with five players recording at least 17 hits. Center fielder Mike Trout has hit three home runs and is batting .293, while right fielder Hunter Renfroe has homered four times and driven in 16 runs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Yankees vs. Angels picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 9.3 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.