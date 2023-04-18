The New York Yankees (10-6) begin the second series of their 10-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Angels (8-8) on Tuesday. The Angels continue their East Coast trip after avoiding a four-game sweep in Boston with a 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday. New York split its four-game series with the Twins after winning the final two games of the weekend.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) and the over/under is 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Angels odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Angels vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Angels and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Yankees vs. Angels:

Yankees vs. Angels money line: Yankees -155, Angels +130

Yankees vs. Angels over/under: 9.5 runs

Yankees vs. Angels run line: Yankees -1.5 (+130)

NYY: The Yankees have won their last four home games vs. Los Angeles

LAA: The Angels won the final two of three games vs. New York last season

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees enter on a two-game winning streak and have about as rested of a bullpen as possible. Michael King pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief behind Domingo German on Saturday and Gerrit Cole tossed a complete game Sunday before Monday's off day. This way, manager Aaron Boone has options behind right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who has yet to make it past the fourth inning over three starts for the Yankees. New York has the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball with a 2.36 mark.

Angels left-handed starter Jose Suarez had a sub-four ERA the last two seasons, but he's struggled over his first two starts this season. He's pitched to a 10.80 ERA over 8 1/3 innings this spring. First baseman Anthony Rizzo had six hits, including three home runs, over the four-game series with the Twins and Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP, has five home runs over the first 16 games. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles has two of the biggest names in the sport in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the middle of the order. Ohtani is batting .298 with three home runs and nine RBI, including posting five hits and three RBI in the Angels' previous series against the Red Sox. Trout has three home runs and ranks 23rd in baseball with a 9.72 OPS.

The Angels will get a relief with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) placed on the injured list on Sunday. Stanton hit four home runs to open the season and recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games. With Harrison Bader (oblique) and Josh Donaldson (oblique) also on the injured list, a Yankees lineup that has averaged 3.25 runs per game over the last four games will have its depth tested. The Angels have the 10th best team ERA in baseball with a 3.73. See which team to pick here.

How to make Yankees vs. Angels picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.7 runs.

So who wins Yankees vs. Angels? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.