Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 17 from top model on 33-18 roll

The New York Yankees look to continue their season-long dominance over the Tampa Bay Rays and in the process grow their lead in the AL East standings. The Yankees (43-27), one-half game ahead of the Rays (43-28), have won four of six meetings with Tampa Bay this season and are 2-1 against the Rays at home. Tampa Bay, 5-5 in its last 10 games, has won two of its last three. Monday's game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The Rays are 8-8 in June, while the Yankees are 6-8 this month.

The model knows the Yankees have had their way with the Rays since the beginning and are 222-154 against them all-time, including a 122-65 advantage in games played at New York. The Yankees have won the last four season series with the Rays and are 14-5-2 in that department all-time. Statistically, New York has the edge in a number of categories, including runs scored (379 to 336), home runs (111 to 93) and RBIs (356 to 319).

The Yankees have had several players swinging a hot bat recently, including left fielder Brett Gardner, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs in Sunday's 10-3 win over the White Sox. He is 7-for-18 (.389) with a triple, two homers and eight RBIs over the past six games. Center fielder Cameron Maybin went 3-for-9 (.333) with two home runs and two RBIs during this weekend's series against Chicago.

But just because New York is tough to beat at home this season does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Rays are sending right-hander Yonny Chirinos (7-2, 2.88 ERA) to the mound. He is making his third appearance against the Yankees this season. In the last two, he has a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA. In eight starts this season, he is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA.

Offensively, center fielder Tommy Pham has been on fire with a six-game hitting streak. He is 11-for-24 with two homers and six RBIs during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat for the Rays is right fielder Avisail Garcia, who is on an eight-game hitting streak. He is 10-for-32 (.313) with a double and four RBIs. Second baseman Brandon Lowe was 5-for-10 with a double and home run during the recently-completed four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

