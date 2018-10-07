Yankees vs. Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod over Rick Porcello for ALDS Game 3 in New York

On Sunday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that hard-throwing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi would start for Boston in Game of the ALDS against the Yankees. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1, and Game 3 will be played in Yankee Stadium.

Yankees-Red Sox ALDS games can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

Since the Red Sox acquired Eovaldi, a former Yankee, from the Rays leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline, Eovaldi has pitched to a 3.33 ERA/132 ERA+ and a 4.00 K/BB ratio in 11 starts and one relief appearance. Overall this season, Eovaldi owns an ERA+ of 112 and a 5.05 K/BB ratio in 111 innings.

Right-hander Rick Porcello had been slated to start Game 3 for Boston, but he made an unexpected relief appearance in Game 1 of the series, and Cora has opted to give him an extra day of rest before, presumably, starting Game 4 at Yankee Stadium.

Also, as our Mike Axisa wrote in his series preview, Eovaldi was dominant against the Yankees in four starts during the regular season. Batters currently on the Yankee roster have combined to hit .223/.257/.340 against Eovaldi with one home run in 109 total plate appearances.

Across the way, the Yankees will oppose Eovaldi with right-hander Luis Severino.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.