Yankees vs. Red Sox odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 10

The first 2018 installment of Yankees-Red Sox takes place Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET in a nationally televised matchup at Fenway Park. Boston is favored at -135, meaning it would take a bet of $135 on the Red Sox to win $100. The over-under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is at seven, down a half-run from the opening line.

The Red Sox have won eight straight since an Opening Day defeat, while the Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore before heading to Fenway Park for this three-game set.

The model knows Luis Severino has mowed down the competition in two starts for New York. He has won both of his games, struck out 14 and comes into Tuesday's showdown with a stellar 1.38 ERA.

But Boston lefty Chris Sale has been just as impressive. He has 15 strikeouts and a minuscule 0.82 ERA in his two starts but no wins to show for it.

Boston has been the master of pulling out the close ones en route to an 8-1 start to the season. The team is 5-0 in one-run games. New York (5-5), meanwhile, is 0-1.

Each team has an offensive issue to work out. The Red Sox placed leading hitter Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day DL after he slipped in the dugout Sunday and cracked a bone in his ankle. He leads the team in average (.368), home runs (2) and slugging (.711).

Giancarlo Stanton had a monster debut for the Yankees, belting two home runs and knocking in four in an Opening Day victory over the Blue Jays. But in the nine games since, he's 4 for 37 (.108) with on one homer and three RBI. He has stuck out 19 times.

