The New York Yankees look to sweep their three-game interleague series with the Cincinnati Reds when the teams meet on Sunday. Trailing 4-1 after four innings on Saturday, New York rallied to send the game into extra innings before pulling out a 7-4 10-inning win. The Yankees (28-20), third in the highly competitive American League East, have won three in a row and 10 of 13. The Reds (19-26), who are five games out of first place in the National League Central, have lost three in a row and five of six.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati is set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 22-15, including an 11-6 edge in games played at Cincinnati. New York is a -160 favorite on the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9. Before making any Reds vs. Yankees picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Yankees vs. Reds money line: Yankees -160, Reds +135

Yankees vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

Yankees vs. Reds run line: Yankees -1.5 (+100)

NYY: The Yankees are 4-0 in their last four interleague games vs. a right-handed starter

CIN: The Reds are 12-5 in their last 17 interleague games against a team with a winning record

New York is expected to send right-hander Luis Severino (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound. It will be his season debut after spending the past few weeks on a rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues after being sidelined by a strained lat since the final week of spring training. In 19 starts last season, Severino was 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA with 30 walks and 112 strikeouts. In two career starts against the Reds, he is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Offensively, outfielder Aaron Judge has been on fire and is 5-for-8 with a double, homer and four RBI against the Reds this series. He has an eight-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit games during that stretch. In Saturday's game, he was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. In seven career games against Cincinnati, he is batting .348 with a double, two homers and five RBI. See which team to back here.

Right-hander Hunter Greene (0-3, 4.60 ERA) draws the assignment on the mound for Cincinnati. In nine starts this season, he has allowed 51 hits, 22 earned runs and 17 walks, while striking out 59. He is coming off a no-decision in the Reds' 9-8 loss at Colorado on Monday. This will be his first career appearance against the Yankees. Last season, Greene was 5-13 with a 4.44 ERA in 24 starts, with 48 walks and 164 strikeouts.

Second baseman Jonathan India is among Cincinnati's top hitters. In 45 games this season, India is hitting .289 with three homers, 18 RBI and 35 runs scored. He was 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in Saturday's loss to New York. He has hits in three consecutive games and in 13 of the last 16. In five career games against the Yankees, he is hitting .350 with three doubles and two RBI. See which team to back here.

