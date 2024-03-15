The New York Yankees will be immortalizing one of television's most beloved characters in a giveaway during the 2024 season. On Friday, the Yankees announced that the team will be giving away George Costanza bobbleheads to fans prior to their game against the Boston Red Sox on July 5.

The first 18,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the iconic "Seinfeld" character upon entry into Yankee Stadium. Costanza will be depicted in a batting stance in the bobblehead, which figures to be a very hot commodity for Yankees and baseball fans alike.

Costanza, who was played by actor Jason Alexander in "Seinfeld," worked for the Yankees in the series. Alexander's character served as an assistant to the traveling secretary for the Yankees for three seasons of the iconic series.

This isn't the first time that a baseball team will be honoring Costanza with a giveaway.

During the 2023 season, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A minor league affiliate of the New York Mets, gave away Costanza bobbleheads to the first 2,500 fans prior to a game last August. John O'Hurley, who played the J. Peterman character on "Seinfeld," also attended the game that evening and signed autographs for fans.