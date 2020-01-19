UFC 246 -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Fight card, results, complete guide, highlights
The biggest star in MMA returned to action on Jan. 18 with plenty on the line
UFC 246 gave fight fans everything they could have asked for on the whole. Conor McGregor is back and he showed us just how dangerous he might be at 170 pounds with a 40-second stoppage of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event from Las Vegas. While it may not be the level of competition many would have liked to see McGregor face in his first bout back in over a year, it is certainly clear he is going to be in the title picture in two different divisions.
Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.
UFC 246 card and results
Conor McGregor def. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone via first-round TKO (punches)
Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via second-round submission (armbar)
Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Roxanne Modaferri def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via first-round TKO (punches)
How to watch UFC 246 main card
Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99
UFC 246 countdown
