Depleted 76ers return home to face Pistons

  • Mar 10, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 29th victory in 31 home games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Philadelphia continues to be one of the most erratic teams in the league with a 28-2 record at home and 10-24 on the road.

The shorthanded Sixers, who are without Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), just completed a 1-3 road trip with losses to the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles and Golden State Warriors with a win over the Sacramento Kings sprinkled in.

Embiid has missed the past five games, Simmons has been out for the past seven and guard Josh Richardson (concussion) has sat for three straight. Richardson's status is unknown for Wednesday's game.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists but the Sixers still couldn't oust the depleted Warriors last Saturday, losing 118-114. But the Sixers will now be playing at home, where they're nearly unbeatable.

"I mean, at this point in the season, when you see that there's fewer and fewer games, you have to handle business," Horford told Inquirer.com. "What's most frustrating about this one (loss to Warriors) was that we were in control most of the game. It's dangerous when you kind of let a team keep hanging and hanging."

Beginning Wednesday, the Sixers will play five of their next six games at home, yet they're still reeling from the distasteful loss to the Warriors, who have the league's worst record.

"No one is going to punt it around and not treat it as a way to not admit stuff and get better," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "But it would've been great to win and then go home."

The struggling Pistons will be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. They're only 9-23 on the road this season.

Detroit's most recent loss was especially troubling, 96-84 to the Knicks in New York on Sunday. The Pistons missed 15 of 19 shots in the fourth quarter.

"It was a one-point game going into the fourth quarter and we just couldn't get anything going," Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said. "The ball just stuck and everybody that caught it, held it, and you're not going to produce very many points doing that."

Christian Wood, a former Sixer, led the Pistons with 22 points and eight rebounds while Bruce Brown scored 16 points. With a season-worst 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Pistons' skid was extended. Overall, they have dropped 11 of 12 since the All-Star break.

Like the Sixers, the Pistons have been besieged by injuries this season. The latest player afflicted is John Henson, who left in the fourth quarter against the Knicks with a sore left ankle.

Blake Griffin is out for the season with a knee injury and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

"It changed the whole outlook," Casey told the Detroit News. "But it's the direction we have to go -- to retool, to rebuild, to develop the young guys. It's not fun. It's painful. It's stressful. As a coach, you want to go out there and win every game. But at the end of the night, after you get the frustration out of your system, reality sets in and you understand what you're fighting with."

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 29
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-99
0:05 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 84-98
0:05   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  
0:25 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-97
0:25 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 83-97
0:25   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
0:33 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-97
0:33 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 82-96
0:33   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:38   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
0:53 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-95
0:53 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 82-94
0:53   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
0:53   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Joel Embiid  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:59   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
1:16   Christian Wood missed free throw  
1:16   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
1:16 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 82-93
1:32 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-93
1:32   PHI team rebound  
1:32   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:32   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:46   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
1:50   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 80-92
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:32 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 80-89
2:40   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Langston Galloway  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:47   Joel Embiid missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
2:55   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
3:09 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 77-89
3:31 +2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 74-89
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Alec Burks  
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Tony Snell  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:54   Tony Snell missed jump shot  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Tony Snell  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Tony Snell, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
4:20 +2 Al Horford made dunk 74-87
4:21   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:24   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
4:35   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   DET team rebound  
4:54   Al Horford missed hook shot  
5:07   Full timeout called  
5:07 +2 Christian Wood made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Knight 74-85
5:13   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knight  
5:17   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
5:41 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 72-85
6:09 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving dunk, assist by Alec Burks 70-85
6:20 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 70-83
6:41   Full timeout called  
6:43 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 68-83
6:50   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:53   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 68-80
7:20   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:22   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:25   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:37 +2 Tony Snell made driving layup, assist by Thon Maker 68-77
7:42   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:46   Svi Mykhailiuk missed fade-away jump shot  
7:52   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
7:52   DET team rebound  
7:52   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:06   Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:26   Thon Maker missed hook shot  
8:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-77
8:40 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 66-76
8:40 +1 Tony Snell made free throw 66-75
8:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:40   Shooting foul on Brandon Knight  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:43   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
9:04 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 65-75
9:17 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 62-75
9:33 +2 Thon Maker made layup, assist by Brandon Knight 62-72
9:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:45   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:53   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12 +1 Brandon Knight made 3rd of 3 free throws 60-72
10:12   DET team rebound  
10:12   Brandon Knight missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:12   DET team rebound  
10:12   Brandon Knight missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:12   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:32 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 59-72
11:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 59-70
11:04   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
11:06   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:28   Thon Maker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:28 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-70
11:28   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Christian Wood  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 26
PHI 76ers 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Out of bounds turnover on Alec Burks  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:20   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup, assist by Tony Snell 55-70
1:00   Violation  
1:01 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 53-70
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:19 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 53-68
1:45 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 53-65
1:59 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 51-65
2:14 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 51-63
2:25   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
2:28   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
2:42   Christian Wood missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 49-63
2:42   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
3:02 +2 Tobias Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Al Horford 48-63
3:13 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
3:13 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-61
3:13   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-61
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-60
3:17 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 3 free throws 46-59
3:17   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:36   Brandon Knight missed driving layup  
3:45   Violation  
3:57 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 46-58
4:04   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:06   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 46-56
4:30 +1 Brandon Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
4:30 +1 Brandon Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 45-53
4:30   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
4:38   Violation  
4:47   Out of bounds turnover on Shake Milton  
4:47   PHI team rebound  
4:47   Joel Embiid missed driving layup  
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Shake Milton  
5:01 +2 Josh Richardson made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Scott 44-53
5:18 +2 Tony Snell made layup 44-51
5:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
5:25   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
5:34   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:54   Josh Richardson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:54 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-51
5:53   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
5:53   Svi Mykhailiuk missed hook shot  
5:57   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
6:13   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
6:13   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
6:13 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 42-50
6:13   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:13   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
6:31 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khyri Thomas 42-48
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Khyri Thomas  
6:38 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 39-48
6:55 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
6:55 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
6:55   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:12   Khyri Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:12 +1 Khyri Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
7:12   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
7:28   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:28   PHI team rebound  
7:28   Josh Richardson missed fade-away jump shot  
7:32   PHI team rebound  
7:32   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:44   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:53   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02 +2 Mike Scott made dunk 36-46
8:02   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:04   Mike Scott missed dunk  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:10   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
8:39 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 36-44
8:49   Full timeout called  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
8:59   Mike Scott missed free throw  
8:59   Shooting foul on Khyri Thomas  
8:59 +2 Mike Scott made driving dunk, assist by Joel Embiid 33-44
9:14   PHI team rebound  
9:16   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 33-42
9:51 +3 Khyri Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 33-39
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
10:01   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:10   Jordan McRae missed jump shot  
10:30 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 30-39
10:54 +1 Donta Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
10:54   DET team rebound  
10:54   Donta Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:54   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
10:57   Jordan McRae missed fade-away jump shot  
11:05   Personal foul on Glenn Robinson III  
11:13 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
11:13 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
11:13   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  
11:24   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:24   DET team rebound  
11:24   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
11:49 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
11:49   PHI team rebound  
11:49   Shake Milton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:49   Shooting foul on Donta Hall  

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 29
PHI 76ers 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DET team rebound  
0:00   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 29-34
0:27 +2 Jordan McRae made driving layup 29-31
0:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:37   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:47   Langston Galloway missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Al Horford  
1:03 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 27-31
1:06   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
1:19 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 27-29
1:28 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup 27-27
1:50 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 25-27
1:55   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
1:58   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot