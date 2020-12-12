DAL
MIL

1st Quarter
DAL
Mavericks
11
MIL
Bucks
17

Time Team Play Score
3:20   Josh Green misses two point jump shot  
3:27 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot 11-17
3:42   Bucks offensive rebound  
3:42   Tim Hardaway Jr. blocks Bobby Portis's two point layup  
3:44   Pat Connaughton offensive rebound  
3:51   Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot  
4:04 +2 Dwight Powell makes two point finger roll layup 11-15
4:17   Bobby Portis shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
4:26   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
4:30   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
4:37   Josh Richardson misses two point jump shot  
4:46 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point turnaround jump shot 9-15
5:01   Luka Doncic personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
5:03   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:03   Luka Doncic misses two point layup  
5:03   Luka Doncic misses two point layup  
5:19 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists) 9-13
5:22   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:25   Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot  
5:28   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
5:31   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
5:36   Bucks delay of game violation  
5:48   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive goaltending violation  
5:48 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (Josh Richardson assists) 9-11
5:50   Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)  
5:53   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:56   Dwight Powell misses two point driving layup  
6:03   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
6:06   Jrue Holiday misses three point step back jump shot  
6:16   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
6:20   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
6:31   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
6:37   Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot  
6:56 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-11
6:56 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-10
6:56   Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
7:10 +1 Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
7:10   Mavericks offensive rebound  
7:10   Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:10   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
7:10   Dwight Powell offensive rebound  
7:11   Josh Richardson misses two point layup  
7:13   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
7:17   Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot  
7:28   Bucks defensive rebound  
7:28   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:49 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 6-9
7:52   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
7:55   Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot  
7:59   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
8:03   Khris Middleton misses two point driving dunk  
8:12   Dorian Finney-Smith kicked ball violation  
8:22   Bucks 60 second timeout  
8:22 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists) 6-6
8:23   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
8:26   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
8:30   Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Jrue Holiday personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
8:53 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup 3-6
8:59   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:02   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
9:11   Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:28 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists) 3-4
9:39   Mavericks defensive rebound  
9:39   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:46   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Dorian Finney-Smith draws the foul)  
10:09   Jrue Holiday turnover (offensive goaltending)  
10:11   Jrue Holiday offensive rebound  
10:15   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
10:22   Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point driving layup  
10:39 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 0-4
10:50   Bucks defensive rebound  
10:49   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:59   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
11:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup  
11:08   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
11:10   Luka Doncic misses two point step back jump shot  
11:26 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists) 0-2
11:29   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
11:33   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
11:48   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Brook Lopez (Jrue Holiday gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 11 15
Field Goals 4-21 (19.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 17
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 9 12
Team 2 3
Assists 3 3
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Finney-Smith SF 10
5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 0-0 11---11
home team logo Bucks 0-0 15---15
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Bucks 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
D. Powell C PPG RPG APG FG%
K. Middleton SF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
D. Powell C 3 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
K. Middleton SF 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
19.0 FG% 31.6
20.0 3PT FG% 11.1
50.0 FT% 100.0
Mavericks
Starters
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
On Court
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
On Bench
J. Barea
C. Lee
W. Cauley-Stein
W. Iwundu
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
F. Gillespie
T. Bey
N. Hinton
T. Terry
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hinton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 12 3 4/21 2/10 1/2 2 0 1 1 0 3 9 0 0
Bucks
Starters
B. Portis
D. Augustin
P. Connaughton
T. Antetokounmpo
B. Forbes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 5 +4 7
D. Augustin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. Connaughton 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
T. Antetokounmpo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
B. Forbes 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
On Court
B. Portis
D. Augustin
P. Connaughton
T. Antetokounmpo
B. Forbes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 5 +4 7
D. Augustin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. Connaughton 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
T. Antetokounmpo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
B. Forbes 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
On Bench
F. Mason
N. Stauskas
J. Adams
T. Graham
M. Diakite
S. Merrill
J. Patton
D. Wilson
T. Craig
J. Nwora
K. Korver
M. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Merrill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nwora - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 14 3 6/19 1/9 2/2 4 12 0 0 2 2 12 +6 8
