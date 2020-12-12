|
3:20
|
|
|
Josh Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot
|
11-17
|
3:42
|
|
|
Bucks offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. blocks Bobby Portis's two point layup
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Powell makes two point finger roll layup
|
11-15
|
4:17
|
|
|
Bobby Portis shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
9-15
|
5:01
|
|
|
Luka Doncic personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists)
|
9-13
|
5:22
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Bucks delay of game violation
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive goaltending violation
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (Josh Richardson assists)
|
9-11
|
5:50
|
|
|
Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Dwight Powell misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
6:56
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-9
|
7:10
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Brook Lopez shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Dwight Powell offensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Josh Richardson misses two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Bucks defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
+3
|
Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|
6-9
|
7:52
|
|
|
Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Khris Middleton misses two point driving dunk
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith kicked ball violation
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Bucks 60 second timeout
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|
6-6
|
8:23
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup
|
3-6
|
8:59
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|
3-4
|
9:39
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Dorian Finney-Smith draws the foul)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday offensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
10:50
|
|
|
Bucks defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Luka Doncic misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Khris Middleton makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists)
|
0-2
|
11:29
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Brook Lopez (Jrue Holiday gains possession)
|