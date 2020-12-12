DEN
GS

3rd Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
16
GS
Warriors
16

Time Team Play Score
4:41 +1 Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-77
4:41 +1 Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-76
4:41   Gary Harris personal foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)  
4:48 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-75
4:48 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-75
4:48   Marquese Chriss personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:57   Kent Bazemore turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)  
4:59   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
5:05   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
5:14   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
5:29 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Gary Harris assists) 64-75
5:39 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 62-75
5:39   Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
5:39 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup (Eric Paschall assists) 62-74
5:51   Warriors 60 second timeout  
5:51 +2 Gary Harris makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists) 62-72
5:52   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
5:56   Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot  
6:14   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
6:16   Gary Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:16   Warriors 60 second timeout  
6:16   Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)  
6:16 +2 Gary Harris makes two point driving layup 60-72
6:24   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
6:27   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
6:38   Jamal Murray misses three point step back jump shot  
6:43   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
6:49   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
6:54   Eric Paschall misses two point layup  
7:10 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-72
7:10   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
7:10 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point driving layup 57-72
7:24   Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
7:24   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
7:25   Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup  
7:35   Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)  
7:36   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
7:42   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Kevon Looney turnover (lost ball) (Paul Millsap steals)  
7:57 +3 Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (Gary Harris assists) 55-72
8:17   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
8:17 +2 Eric Paschall makes two point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists) 52-72
8:20   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
8:21   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup  
8:21   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
8:25   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point layup  
8:33   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
8:39   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Eric Paschall steals)  
9:02 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot 52-70
9:06   Paul Millsap turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
9:22 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot 52-67
9:31   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Loose ball) (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
9:31   Warriors defensive rebound  
9:32   Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot  
9:37   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
9:40   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Michael Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
9:55   Michael Porter Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
10:09   Eric Paschall turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)  
10:18 +2 Michael Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 52-65
10:23   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
10:29   Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Gary Harris's two point dunk  
10:34   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
10:49   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
10:50   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
10:54   Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
11:11 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point reverse layup (Kevon Looney assists) 50-65
11:26   Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
11:26   Michael Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
11:31   Kevon Looney personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
11:46 +2 Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Andrew Wiggins assists) 50-63

2nd Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
27
GS
Warriors
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Warriors offensive rebound  
0:00   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
0:09 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists) 50-61
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-61
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-60
0:29   JaMychal Green shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-59
0:36 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-59
0:36   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
0:43   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
0:48   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
0:55   Gary Harris misses two point layup  
1:04   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:06   Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:06   Warriors offensive rebound  
1:06   Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:06   Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)  
1:16 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists) 45-59
1:35 +1 Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-59
1:35 +1 Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-58
1:35   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)  
1:35   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)  
1:49   Jamal Murray turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:55 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 42-57
2:08   Nuggets turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:19   Nuggets offensive rebound  
2:19   Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point layup  
2:32   Warriors 60 second timeout  
2:32   Nuggets defensive rebound  
2:33   Eric Paschall misses two point driving hook shot  
2:46 +2 JaMychal Green makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Paul Millsap assists) 42-55
3:01   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
3:04   Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:04   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
3:04 +2 Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists) 40-55
3:06   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:12   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
3:18   Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)  
3:23   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:29   Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot  
3:44 +1 Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-53
3:44 +1 Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-52
3:44   Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
3:50   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
3:54   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:56   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
4:04   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-51
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-51
4:17   Kevon Looney personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:17   Nuggets offensive rebound  
4:17   Jamal Murray misses two point step back jump shot  
4:24 +2 Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists) 38-51
4:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound  
4:33   Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot  
4:50 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-49
4:50 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-49
4:50   Stephen Curry personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:50   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
4:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
4:58   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
5:05   Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot  
5:24   Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:24   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
5:28   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
5:39   Paul Millsap misses two point step back jump shot  
5:58   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
6:02   Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot  
6:08   Nikola Jokic kicked ball violation  
6:20   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
6:26   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Alen Smailagic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
6:35   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:47   Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot  
6:58 +3 Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 36-49
7:07 +2 Eric Paschall makes two point driving layup 33-49
7:17 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point reverse layup (Jamal Murray assists) 33-47
7:30 +1 Damion Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-47
7:30 +1 Damion Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-46
7:30   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)  
7:33   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
7:36   JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
7:49   Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot  
8:04 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point driving jump shot 31-45
8:09   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
8:14   Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
8:29   Alen Smailagic blocks JaMychal Green's two point layup  
8:42 +2 Brad Wanamaker makes two point finger roll layup 29-45
8:57   PJ Dozier personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)  
8:59   Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Loose ball) (Alen Smailagic draws the foul)  
8:59   Warriors offensive rebound  
8:59   Axel Toupane misses three point jump shot  
9:13   PJ Dozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:29   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
9:29   Alen Smailagic offensive rebound  
9:29 +2 Alen Smailagic makes two point putback layup 29-43
9:30   Axel Toupane misses two point layup  
9:29   Alen Smailagic defensive rebound  
9:36   Axel Toupane blocks Isaiah Hartenstein's two point layup  
9:42   Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)  
9:54 +3 Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists) 29-41
10:07 +2 PJ Dozier makes two point jump shot 29-38
10:14   Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)  
10:26   Alen Smailagic personal foul (Take) (PJ Dozier draws the foul)  
10:26   Axel Toupane turnover (lost ball) (PJ Dozier steals)  
10:32   Monte Morris turnover (lost ball) (Alen Smailagic steals)  
10:45 +2 Alen Smailagic makes two point layup 27-38
10:52 +2 Monte Morris makes two point layup (Facundo Campazzo assists) 27-36
11:02   Jordan Poole turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)  
11:14 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Monte Morris assists) 25-36
11:24 +1 Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-36
11:24   PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)  
11:24 +2 Kent Bazemore makes two point jump shot 23-35
11:27   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
11:30   Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +1 Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-33
11:46 +1 Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-32
11:46   JaMychal Green shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  

1st Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
23
GS
Warriors
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Nuggets offensive rebound  
0:00   Monte Morris misses two point jump shot  
0:25 +3 Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 23-31
0:29   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
0:33   Monte Morris misses two point layup  
0:48 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Poole assists) 23-28
0:57   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
1:00   PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
1:00 +1 PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 3 23-26
1:00   Nuggets offensive rebound  
1:00