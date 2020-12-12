DEN
GS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:41
|
|+1
|Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-77
|4:41
|
|+1
|Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-76
|4:41
|
|Gary Harris personal foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)
|4:48
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-75
|4:48
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-75
|4:48
|
|Marquese Chriss personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|Kent Bazemore turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)
|4:59
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Gary Harris assists)
|64-75
|5:39
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|62-75
|5:39
|
|Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|5:39
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup (Eric Paschall assists)
|62-74
|5:51
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|5:51
|
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|62-72
|5:52
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Gary Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:16
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|6:16
|
|Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)
|6:16
|
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point driving layup
|60-72
|6:24
|
|Gary Harris defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Jamal Murray misses three point step back jump shot
|6:43
|
|Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|6:49
|
|Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point layup
|7:10
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-72
|7:10
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point driving layup
|57-72
|7:24
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point driving layup
|7:35
|
|Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
|7:36
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|
|Kevon Looney turnover (lost ball) (Paul Millsap steals)
|7:57
|
|+3
|Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (Gary Harris assists)
|55-72
|8:17
|
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|8:17
|
|+2
|Eric Paschall makes two point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|52-72
|8:20
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup
|8:21
|
|Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|8:33
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Eric Paschall steals)
|9:02
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|52-70
|9:06
|
|Paul Millsap turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|9:22
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|52-67
|9:31
|
|Nikola Jokic personal foul (Loose ball) (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|9:31
|
|Warriors defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Michael Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|9:55
|
|Michael Porter Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|Eric Paschall turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)
|10:18
|
|+2
|Michael Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|52-65
|10:23
|
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Gary Harris's two point dunk
|10:34
|
|Gary Harris defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|11:11
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point reverse layup (Kevon Looney assists)
|50-65
|11:26
|
|Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|11:26
|
|Michael Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|11:31
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|50-63
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|
|+3
|Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|50-61
|0:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-61
|0:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-60
|0:29
|
|JaMychal Green shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-59
|0:36
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-59
|0:36
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Gary Harris misses two point layup
|1:04
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:06
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|
|Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|+3
|Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists)
|45-59
|1:35
|
|+1
|Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-59
|1:35
|
|+1
|Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-58
|1:35
|
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
|1:49
|
|Jamal Murray turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:55
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|42-57
|2:08
|
|Nuggets turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:19
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point layup
|2:32
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|2:32
|
|Nuggets defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point driving hook shot
|2:46
|
|+2
|JaMychal Green makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
|42-55
|3:01
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:04
|
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|40-55
|3:06
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)
|3:23
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:29
|
|Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|
|+1
|Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-53
|3:44
|
|+1
|Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-52
|3:44
|
|Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|3:50
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|3:54
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|4:04
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-51
|4:17
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-51
|4:17
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Jamal Murray misses two point step back jump shot
|4:24
|
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists)
|38-51
|4:25
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot
|4:50
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|4:50
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-49
|4:50
|
|Stephen Curry personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|4:58
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:24
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|5:28
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Paul Millsap misses two point step back jump shot
|5:58
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Nikola Jokic kicked ball violation
|6:20
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|6:26
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Alen Smailagic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|6:35
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|
|+3
|Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|36-49
|7:07
|
|+2
|Eric Paschall makes two point driving layup
|33-49
|7:17
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point reverse layup (Jamal Murray assists)
|33-47
|7:30
|
|+1
|Damion Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-47
|7:30
|
|+1
|Damion Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-46
|7:30
|
|Nikola Jokic personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)
|7:33
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point driving jump shot
|31-45
|8:09
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Alen Smailagic blocks JaMychal Green's two point layup
|8:42
|
|+2
|Brad Wanamaker makes two point finger roll layup
|29-45
|8:57
|
|PJ Dozier personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)
|8:59
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Loose ball) (Alen Smailagic draws the foul)
|8:59
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Axel Toupane misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|PJ Dozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:29
|
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|9:29
|
|Alen Smailagic offensive rebound
|9:29
|
|+2
|Alen Smailagic makes two point putback layup
|29-43
|9:30
|
|Axel Toupane misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|Alen Smailagic defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Axel Toupane blocks Isaiah Hartenstein's two point layup
|9:42
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|9:54
|
|+3
|Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|29-41
|10:07
|
|+2
|PJ Dozier makes two point jump shot
|29-38
|10:14
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|Alen Smailagic personal foul (Take) (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|Axel Toupane turnover (lost ball) (PJ Dozier steals)
|10:32
|
|Monte Morris turnover (lost ball) (Alen Smailagic steals)
|10:45
|
|+2
|Alen Smailagic makes two point layup
|27-38
|10:52
|
|+2
|Monte Morris makes two point layup (Facundo Campazzo assists)
|27-36
|11:02
|
|Jordan Poole turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)
|11:14
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
|25-36
|11:24
|
|+1
|Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-36
|11:24
|
|PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point jump shot
|23-35
|11:27
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|11:30
|
|Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|
|+1
|Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-33
|11:46
|
|+1
|Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-32
|11:46
|
|JaMychal Green shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Monte Morris misses two point jump shot
|0:25
|
|+3
|Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|23-31
|0:29
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Monte Morris misses two point layup
|0:48
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Poole assists)
|23-28
|0:57
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|1:00
|
|+1
|PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|23-26
|1:00
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|1:00