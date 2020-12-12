MEM
MIN

1st Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
21
MIN
Timberwolves
16

Time Team Play Score
4:13   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
4:17   John Konchar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:17 +1 John Konchar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-16
4:17   Juancho Hernangomez personal foul (Loose ball) (John Konchar draws the foul)  
4:17   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
4:17   Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot  
4:30   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
4:32   Desmond Bane misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:32   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)  
4:32 +2 Desmond Bane makes two point layup (John Konchar assists) 20-16
4:36   John Konchar defensive rebound  
4:40   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
4:50 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists) 18-16
5:11   Malik Beasley turnover (offensive foul)  
5:11   Malik Beasley offensive foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)  
5:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-16
5:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-16
5:18   Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
5:23   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)  
5:30   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
5:33   John Konchar misses two point driving layup  
5:54   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
5:56   Anthony Edwards misses three point step back jump shot  
6:08   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
6:12   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
6:20 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point jump shot 14-16
6:39 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 14-14
6:39 +3 Grizzlies makes three point jump shot 14-14
6:51   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
6:52   Kyle Anderson blocks Ricky Rubio's two point step back jump shot  
7:00   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
7:04   Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot  
7:13 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-14
7:13 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-13
7:13   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)  
7:19   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
7:28   Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)  
7:34   Josh Okogie personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
7:43   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
7:47   D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot  
7:58 +2 Ja Morant makes two point driving layup 11-12
8:05   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
8:05   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:10   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:29   Josh Okogie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:35   Dillon Brooks turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)  
8:41   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
8:46   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
8:58 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-12
8:58 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-12
8:58   Josh Okogie shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
9:08   Malik Beasley personal foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
9:17 +3 Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists) 7-12
9:23   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
9:27   Dillon Brooks misses two point driving hook shot  
9:33   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
9:36   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
9:56 +3 Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists) 7-9
10:06 +3 D'Angelo Russell makes three point step back jump shot 4-9
10:13   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
10:17   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
10:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-6
10:29   Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
10:29 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving layup 4-5
10:38 +2 Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot 4-3
10:54   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
10:57   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot  
11:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point dunk (Dillon Brooks assists) 2-3
11:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
11:41   Ja Morant shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
11:41 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 0-2
12:00   Jonas Valanciunas vs. Karl-Anthony Towns (D'Angelo Russell gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 21 16
Field Goals 7-14 (50.0%) 5-13 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 9
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 5 9
Team 3 0
Assists 5 2
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 3 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Morant PG 12
6 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
8 PTS, 4 REB
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 0-0 21---21
home team logo Timberwolves 0-0 16---16
Target Center Minneapolis, Minn.
Target Center Minneapolis, Minn.
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Timberwolves 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG PPG RPG APG FG%
K. Towns C PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
J. Morant PG 6 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
K. Towns C 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 38.5
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
71.4 FT% 100.0
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Morant
J. Valanciunas
K. Anderson
G. Allen
D. Brooks
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 6 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -2 8
J. Valanciunas 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -3 7
K. Anderson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 2 -3 3
G. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
D. Brooks 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 3
On Bench
D. Melton
G. Dieng
D. Bane
J. Konchar
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
M. Hezonja
J. Winslow
S. McDermott
B. Clarke
K. Tillie
J. Jackson Jr.
X. Tillman
J. Porter
J. Tripp
M. Guduric
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Melton 5 0 1 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +8 7
G. Dieng 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +8 2
D. Bane 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 2
J. Konchar 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +8 4
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 +7 1
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tripp - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 5 5 7/14 2/4 5/7 3 35 1 1 1 0 5 +25 37
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
M. Beasley
D. Russell
J. Layman
J. Okogie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 8 4 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 6 0 0 1 0 4 0 11
M. Beasley 5 0 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 2 7 0 0 1 0 0 -5 6
D. Russell 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 +1 4
J. Layman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Okogie 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 +1 2
On Bench
R. Rubio
E. Davis
J. Hernangomez
E. Turner
R. Hollis-Jefferson
K. Martin
J. McLaughlin
T. Cook
A. Murkey
J. Vanderbilt
J. Culver
J. Nowell
A. Hagans
J. McDaniels
N. Reid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rubio 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 2 -6 1
E. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
J. Hernangomez 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 -5 1
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Murkey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Culver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hagans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 9 2 5/13 2/4 4/4 8 32 1 0 4 0 9 -19 25
