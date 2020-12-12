IND
CLE

3rd Quarter
IND
Pacers
0
CLE
Cavaliers
0

Time Team Play Score
11:23   Thon Maker offensive rebound  
11:26   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
11:42   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  

2nd Quarter
IND
Pacers
23
CLE
Cavaliers
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Victor Oladipo turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Okoro steals)  
0:03 +3 Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists) 45-49
0:07   Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Thon Maker steals)  
0:10   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
0:13   Thon Maker misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
0:33   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
0:38 +2 Thon Maker makes two point dunk (Larry Nance Jr. assists) 45-46
0:54   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
0:56   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:56   Pacers offensive rebound  
0:56   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:56   Thon Maker personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
0:57   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
1:00   Myles Turner blocks Dante Exum's two point driving layup  
1:17 +3 Myles Turner makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 45-44
1:27   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
1:30   Larry Nance Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:30   Myles Turner shooting foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)  
1:30 +2 Larry Nance Jr. makes two point putback layup 42-44
1:30   Larry Nance Jr. offensive rebound  
1:30   Thon Maker misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 42-42
2:07 +2 Cedi Osman makes two point finger roll layup (Isaac Okoro assists) 40-42
2:11   Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)  
2:30 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-40
2:30 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-39
2:30   Doug McDermott personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
2:36   Victor Oladipo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
2:47   Doug McDermott defensive rebound  
2:49   Larry Nance Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:49 +1 Larry Nance Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-38
2:49   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
2:49   Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)  
2:54   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
2:57   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Victor Oladipo offensive rebound  
3:02   Myles Turner misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
3:12   Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot  
3:42 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists) 40-36
3:56   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
3:59   Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:59 +1 Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-36
3:59   Victor Oladipo personal foul (Loose ball) (Dylan Windler draws the foul)  
3:59   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
4:00   Dante Exum misses three point jump shot  
4:04   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
4:06   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup  
4:23 +3 Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists) 38-36
4:42 +1 Myles Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-33
4:42 +1 Myles Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-33
4:42   Andre Drummond personal foul (Loose ball) (Myles Turner draws the foul)  
4:42   Pacers defensive rebound  
4:42   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
4:56   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)  
5:20 +1 Myles Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-33
5:20   Dylan Windler shooting foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)  
5:20 +2 Myles Turner makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 35-33
5:28   Pacers defensive rebound  
5:30   Kevin Love misses three point jump shot  
5:44 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot 33-33
5:54   Kevin Love personal foul (Cassius Stanley draws the foul)  
6:05   Kevin Love personal foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)  
6:15 +2 Cedi Osman makes two point jump shot 31-33
6:24   Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Cedi Osman steals)  
6:25   Myles Turner defensive rebound  
6:27   Andre Drummond misses two point floating jump shot  
6:43   Cassius Stanley turnover (out of bounds step)  
6:56 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-31
6:56 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-30
6:56   Victor Oladipo shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
6:57   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
6:59   Darius Garland misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Malcolm Brogdon turnover (bad pass) (Andre Drummond steals)  
7:16 +1 Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 3 of 3 31-29
7:16   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
7:16   Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
7:16   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
7:16   Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
7:16   Malcolm Brogdon shooting foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)  
7:27   Myles Turner personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
7:32   Dylan Windler defensive rebound  
7:35   Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Pacers 60 second timeout  
7:45   Kevin Love turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:50   Kevin Love defensive rebound  
7:52   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
8:07 +2 Darius Garland makes two point driving layup 31-28
8:21 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point dunk 31-26
8:24   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)  
8:28   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
8:34   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)  
8:44   Andre Drummond offensive foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)  
8:44   Doug McDermott personal foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)  
9:00   Edmond Sumner turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:12 +3 Darius Garland makes three point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists) 29-26
9:31   Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:45   Darius Garland turnover (traveling)  
9:52   Domantas Sabonis turnover (lost ball) (Andre Drummond steals)  
9:53   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
9:57   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
10:06   Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:11   Edmond Sumner personal foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
10:27 +1 Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 3 of 3 29-23
10:27 +1 Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 2 of 3 28-23
10:27 +1 Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-23
10:27   Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)  
10:29   Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)  
10:39 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot 26-23
10:41   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
10:44   Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot  
11:02 +2 Isaac Okoro makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists) 24-23
11:04   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
11:08   Andre Drummond blocks Edmond Sumner's two point driving layup  
11:23   Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:32 +1 Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-21
11:32   Aaron Holiday personal foul (Away from play) (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
11:45 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point alley-oop layup (Aaron Holiday assists) 24-20

1st Quarter
IND
Pacers
22
CLE
Cavaliers
20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Pacers offensive rebound  
0:00   Edmond Sumner misses two point floating jump shot  
0:01   Damyean Dotson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:21   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
0:22   Justin Holiday misses two point putback dunk  
0:22   Justin Holiday offensive rebound  
0:23   Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot  
0:32 +2 Larry Nance Jr. makes two point alley-oop layup (Dante Exum assists) 22-20
0:42   Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Dante Exum steals)  
0:58   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
1:00   Dante Exum misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:00   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
1:00   Dante Exum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:00   T.J. McConnell personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)  
1:04   Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:06   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Doug McDermott steals)  
1:22   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
1:26   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
1:38   Thon Maker turnover (offensive foul)  
1:38   Thon Maker offensive foul (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)  
1:47   Domantas Sabonis turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:47   Justin Holiday defensive rebound  
1:55   Damyean Dotson misses two point jump shot  
2:07 +3 Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists) 22-18
2:22 +2 Larry Nance Jr. makes two point turnaround hook shot 19-18
2:30   T.J. McConnell turnover (bad pass) (Larry Nance Jr. steals)  
2:36   Dante Exum turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Holiday steals)  
2:48   T.J. McConnell turnover (traveling)  
2:48   T.J. McConnell turnover (traveling)  
2:57   T.J. McConnell defensive rebound  
3:00   Dante Exum misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:00 +1 Dante Exum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-16
3:00   T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)  
3:14   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
3:16   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:16 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-15
3:16   Thon Maker shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
3:25 +2 Dante Exum makes two point driving layup 18-15
3:32   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
3:36   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:36 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-13
3:36   Larry Nance Jr. shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
3:40   Dante Exum turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sabonis steals)  
3:56 +3 Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 17-13
4:13 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-13
4:13   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
4:13   Cedi Osman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:13   Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
4:24   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
4:29   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
4:40 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-12
4:40 +1 Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
4:40   T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
4:44   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
4:48   Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
4:58   Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:16 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Doug McDermott assists) 14-10
5:22   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
5:24   T.J. McConnell misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound  
5:34   Larry Nance Jr. misses two point putback layup  
5:34   Larry Nance Jr. offensive rebound  
5:35   Isaac Okoro misses two point floating jump shot  
5:42   Myles Turner personal foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)  
5:53   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
5:55   Myles Turner misses two point jump shot  
6:10   Pacers defensive rebound  
6:10   Kevin Love misses three point jump shot  
6:16   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
6:19   Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot  
6:29 +1 Kevin Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-10
6:29   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
6:29   Kevin Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:29   Justin Holiday shooting foul (Kevin Love draws the foul)  
6:46   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
6:48   Myles Turner misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:48   Pacers offensive rebound  
6:48   Myles Turner misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:48   Andre Drummond shooting foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)  
7:04 +3 Kevin Love makes three point jump shot (Cedi Osman assists) 12-9
7:19 +2 Doug McDermott makes two point driving jump shot (Myles Turner assists) 12-6
7:39   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
7:41   Kevin Love misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:58   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
7:58 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point layup (Aaron Holiday assists) 10-6
8:03   Kevin Love turnover (lost ball) (Victor Oladipo steals)  
8:24 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot 8-6
8:30   Cedi Osman personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)  
8:35 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kevin Love assists) 5-6
8:48 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists) 5-4
8:55   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
8:58   Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
9:14   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
9:16   Domantas Sabonis misses two point turnaround hook shot  
9:33   Darius Garland turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)  
9:43   Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:49   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
9:51   Andre Drummond misses two point layup  
9:59   Domantas Sabonis turnover (lost ball) (Darius Garland steals)  
10:01