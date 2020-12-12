IND
CLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Victor Oladipo turnover (lost ball) (Isaac Okoro steals)
|0:03
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists)
|45-49
|0:07
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Thon Maker steals)
|0:10
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|0:13
|
|Thon Maker misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|
|+2
|Thon Maker makes two point dunk (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
|45-46
|0:54
|
|Cedi Osman defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:56
|
|Thon Maker personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|0:57
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Myles Turner blocks Dante Exum's two point driving layup
|1:17
|
|+3
|Myles Turner makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|45-44
|1:27
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:30
|
|Myles Turner shooting foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. makes two point putback layup
|42-44
|1:30
|
|Larry Nance Jr. offensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Thon Maker misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:52
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|42-42
|2:07
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman makes two point finger roll layup (Isaac Okoro assists)
|40-42
|2:11
|
|Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Okoro steals)
|2:30
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-40
|2:30
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-39
|2:30
|
|Doug McDermott personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|Victor Oladipo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:47
|
|Doug McDermott defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:49
|
|+1
|Larry Nance Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-38
|2:49
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|2:49
|
|Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|2:57
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|
|Victor Oladipo offensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|3:12
|
|Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists)
|40-36
|3:56
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|3:59
|
|Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:59
|
|+1
|Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-36
|3:59
|
|Victor Oladipo personal foul (Loose ball) (Dylan Windler draws the foul)
|3:59
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|4:00
|
|Dante Exum misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|
|Cedi Osman defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup
|4:23
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists)
|38-36
|4:42
|
|+1
|Myles Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-33
|4:42
|
|+1
|Myles Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-33
|4:42
|
|Andre Drummond personal foul (Loose ball) (Myles Turner draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)
|5:20
|
|+1
|Myles Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-33
|5:20
|
|Dylan Windler shooting foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)
|5:20
|
|+2
|Myles Turner makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|35-33
|5:28
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Kevin Love misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot
|33-33
|5:54
|
|Kevin Love personal foul (Cassius Stanley draws the foul)
|6:05
|
|Kevin Love personal foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)
|6:15
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman makes two point jump shot
|31-33
|6:24
|
|Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Cedi Osman steals)
|6:25
|
|Myles Turner defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point floating jump shot
|6:43
|
|Cassius Stanley turnover (out of bounds step)
|6:56
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-31
|6:56
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-30
|6:56
|
|Victor Oladipo shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|6:57
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Malcolm Brogdon turnover (bad pass) (Andre Drummond steals)
|7:16
|
|+1
|Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|31-29
|7:16
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|7:16
|
|Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|7:16
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|7:16
|
|Dylan Windler misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|7:16
|
|Malcolm Brogdon shooting foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)
|7:27
|
|Myles Turner personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|7:32
|
|Dylan Windler defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|7:45
|
|Kevin Love turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:50
|
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point driving layup
|31-28
|8:21
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo makes two point dunk
|31-26
|8:24
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)
|8:28
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)
|8:44
|
|Andre Drummond offensive foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|Doug McDermott personal foul (Larry Nance Jr. draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|Edmond Sumner turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:12
|
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
|29-26
|9:31
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:45
|
|Darius Garland turnover (traveling)
|9:52
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (lost ball) (Andre Drummond steals)
|9:53
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:11
|
|Edmond Sumner personal foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|10:27
|
|+1
|Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-23
|10:27
|
|+1
|Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|28-23
|10:27
|
|+1
|Edmond Sumner makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-23
|10:27
|
|Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)
|10:29
|
|Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)
|10:39
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot
|26-23
|10:41
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot
|11:02
|
|+2
|Isaac Okoro makes two point layup (Darius Garland assists)
|24-23
|11:04
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Andre Drummond blocks Edmond Sumner's two point driving layup
|11:23
|
|Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:32
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-21
|11:32
|
|Aaron Holiday personal foul (Away from play) (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point alley-oop layup (Aaron Holiday assists)
|24-20
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Edmond Sumner misses two point floating jump shot
|0:01
|
|Damyean Dotson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:21
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|0:22
|
|Justin Holiday misses two point putback dunk
|0:22
|
|Justin Holiday offensive rebound
|0:23
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. makes two point alley-oop layup (Dante Exum assists)
|22-20
|0:42
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Dante Exum steals)
|0:58
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Dante Exum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:00
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Dante Exum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:00
|
|T.J. McConnell personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:06
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Doug McDermott steals)
|1:22
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|
|Thon Maker turnover (offensive foul)
|1:38
|
|Thon Maker offensive foul (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:47
|
|Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Damyean Dotson misses two point jump shot
|2:07
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists)
|22-18
|2:22
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. makes two point turnaround hook shot
|19-18
|2:30
|
|T.J. McConnell turnover (bad pass) (Larry Nance Jr. steals)
|2:36
|
|Dante Exum turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Holiday steals)
|2:48
|
|T.J. McConnell turnover (traveling)
|2:48
|
|T.J. McConnell turnover (traveling)
|2:57
|
|T.J. McConnell defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Dante Exum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:00
|
|+1
|Dante Exum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-16
|3:00
|
|T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)
|3:14
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:16
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-15
|3:16
|
|Thon Maker shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|3:25
|
|+2
|Dante Exum makes two point driving layup
|18-15
|3:32
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:36
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-13
|3:36
|
|Larry Nance Jr. shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Dante Exum turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sabonis steals)
|3:56
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|17-13
|4:13
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-13
|4:13
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|4:13
|
|Cedi Osman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:13
|
|Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|4:24
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-12
|4:40
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-11
|4:40
|
|T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|4:44
|
|Cedi Osman defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:16
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Doug McDermott assists)
|14-10
|5:22
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|5:24
|
|T.J. McConnell misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses two point putback layup
|5:34
|
|Larry Nance Jr. offensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Isaac Okoro misses two point floating jump shot
|5:42
|
|Myles Turner personal foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)
|5:53
|
|Cedi Osman defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Myles Turner misses two point jump shot
|6:10
|
|Pacers defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Kevin Love misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|
|+1
|Kevin Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|6:29
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Kevin Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:29
|
|Justin Holiday shooting foul (Kevin Love draws the foul)
|6:46
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Myles Turner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:48
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Myles Turner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:48
|
|Andre Drummond shooting foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)
|7:04
|
|+3
|Kevin Love makes three point jump shot (Cedi Osman assists)
|12-9
|7:19
|
|+2
|Doug McDermott makes two point driving jump shot (Myles Turner assists)
|12-6
|7:39
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Kevin Love misses two point turnaround hook shot
|7:58
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|7:58
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo makes two point layup (Aaron Holiday assists)
|10-6
|8:03
|
|Kevin Love turnover (lost ball) (Victor Oladipo steals)
|8:24
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot
|8-6
|8:30
|
|Cedi Osman personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point turnaround hook shot (Kevin Love assists)
|5-6
|8:48
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists)
|5-4
|8:55
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|9:14
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point turnaround hook shot
|9:33
|
|Darius Garland turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
|9:43
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:49
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Andre Drummond misses two point layup
|9:59
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (lost ball) (Darius Garland steals)
|10:01