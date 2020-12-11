PHO
UTA

2nd Quarter
PHO
Suns
25
UTA
Jazz
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists) 51-62
0:03   Rudy Gobert personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
0:07   Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:28   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
0:30   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
0:38   Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:38 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-62
0:38   Jevon Carter personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
0:38   Jazz offensive rebound  
0:38   Donovan Mitchell misses two point layup  
1:01 +3 Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists) 49-61
1:16 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (Joe Ingles assists) 46-61
1:19   Deandre Ayton turnover (bad pass) (Joe Ingles steals)  
1:19   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
1:22   Donovan Mitchell misses two point reverse layup  
1:32 +2 Devin Booker makes two point layup (Deandre Ayton assists) 46-59
1:48 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-59
1:48   Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
1:48 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot 44-58
2:09 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot 44-56
2:20   Suns 60 second timeout  
2:24 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 42-56
2:30   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
2:31   Mikal Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:31   Suns 60 second timeout  
2:31   Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
2:31 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Cameron Payne assists) 42-53
2:47 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 40-53
2:52   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
2:55   Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot  
3:00   Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
3:05   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
3:09   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
3:12   Juwan Morgan defensive rebound  
3:14   Mikal Bridges misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
3:28   Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:51   Suns delay of game violation  
3:53 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists) 40-50
3:57   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
4:00   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Bojan Bogdanovic steals)  
4:19 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 3 of 3 38-50
4:19 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 3 38-49
4:19 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-48
4:19   Devin Booker shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
4:24   Juwan Morgan defensive rebound  
4:28   Devin Booker misses three point step back jump shot  
4:32   Cameron Payne offensive rebound  
4:33   Deandre Ayton misses two point putback layup  
4:33   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
4:36   Devin Booker misses two point jump shot  
4:48   Cameron Johnson defensive rebound  
4:51   Juwan Morgan misses three point jump shot  
5:00   Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound  
5:03   Miye Oni misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)  
5:15   Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
5:31   Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:35   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
5:38   Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot  
5:48 +3 Juwan Morgan makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 38-47
6:03   Deandre Ayton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:12 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-44
6:12   Jazz offensive rebound  
6:12   Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:12   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
6:30   Cameron Payne turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:35   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
6:38   Miye Oni misses three point jump shot  
6:53   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
6:57   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
7:12   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:17   Mikal Bridges personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
7:21   Devin Booker personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:32 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists) 38-43
7:41   Joe Ingles personal foul (Abdel Nader draws the foul)  
7:42   Abdel Nader defensive rebound  
7:44   Jordan Clarkson misses two point driving layup  
8:02 +2 E'Twaun Moore makes two point step back jump shot 36-43
8:11   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
8:14   Georges Niang misses three point jump shot  
8:27 +2 Cameron Johnson makes two point jump shot (Damian Jones assists) 34-43
8:38 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 32-43
8:40   Jazz offensive rebound  
8:40   Damian Jones blocks Georges Niang's two point jump shot  
9:00   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
9:03   Jevon Carter misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
9:10   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
9:13   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
9:28   Abdel Nader personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)  
9:37   Jazz 60 second timeout  
9:40 +3 Abdel Nader makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 32-40
9:50   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
9:52   Jordan Clarkson misses three point step back jump shot  
9:57   Juwan Morgan offensive rebound  
10:00   Miye Oni misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Jazz defensive rebound  
10:19   Abdel Nader misses two point floating jump shot  
10:37 +2 Derrick Favors makes two point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 29-40
10:49   Jalen Smith turnover (traveling)  
11:04 +3 Juwan Morgan makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 29-38
11:24 +3 Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 29-35
11:39 +2 Derrick Favors makes two point putback layup 26-35
11:39   Derrick Favors offensive rebound  
11:42   Derrick Favors misses two point hook shot  

1st Quarter
PHO
Suns
26
UTA
Jazz
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
0:01   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
0:09 +2 Jalen Smith makes two point driving layup 26-33
0:19   Jordan Clarkson personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
0:19   Damian Jones offensive rebound  
0:19   E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:20   E'Twaun Moore offensive rebound  
0:23   E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot  
0:32   Abdel Nader defensive rebound  
0:35   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
0:52 +2 Damian Jones makes two point putback layup 24-33
0:52   Damian Jones offensive rebound  
0:56   Abdel Nader misses two point floating jump shot  
1:10 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 22-33
1:25   Jazz defensive rebound  
1:26   E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot  
1:35   Abdel Nader defensive rebound  
1:39   Damian Jones blocks Miye Oni's two point driving layup  
1:48   Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)  
1:48   Jevon Carter offensive foul (Charge) (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)  
2:04 +2 Derrick Favors makes two point layup (Joe Ingles assists) 22-30
2:10   Miye Oni offensive rebound  
2:13   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
2:23   Jazz 60 second timeout  
2:25 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot 22-28
2:42 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot 20-28
2:46   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
2:49   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
2:56   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
2:59   Miye Oni misses three point jump shot  
3:14 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point step back jump shot 20-25
3:33 +3 Miye Oni makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 18-25
3:39   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
3:40   Devin Booker misses two point driving jump shot  
3:56 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists) 18-22
4:21 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 18-19
4:31   Damian Jones offensive rebound  
4:35   Devin Booker misses two point jump shot  
4:38   Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
4:39   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
4:42   Rudy Gobert misses two point alley-oop dunk  
4:50   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
4:53   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
5:07 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot 16-19
5:20 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot 16-16
5:39 +3 Georges Niang makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 13-16
5:43   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
5:47   Rudy Gobert blocks Mikal Bridges's two point driving layup  
6:05   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
6:08   Georges Niang misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
6:17   Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot  
6:26 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup 13-13
6:39 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Devin Booker assists) 13-11
6:45   Suns 60 second timeout  
6:50   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
6:52   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:09 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 11-11
7:17   Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Payne steals)  
7:18   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
7:21   Deandre Ayton misses two point step back jump shot  
7:32   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
7:35   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
7:48   Devin Booker misses two point driving hook shot  
8:03 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point alley-oop layup (Rudy Gobert assists) 9-11
8:20 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists) 9-9
8:31   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
8:33   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point putback layup 7-9
8:47   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
8:49   Deandre Ayton misses two point putback dunk  
8:49   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
8:52   Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot  
9:10   Cameron Johnson defensive rebound  
9:13   Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot  
9:20   Devin Booker personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
9:25   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
9:27   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
9:36   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gobert steals)  
9:59 +3 Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists) 5-9
10:14   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
10:16   Cameron Payne misses two point jump shot  
10:23 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-6
10:23 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-5
10:23   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
10:31   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
10:33   Devin Booker misses two point driving layup  
10:45 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
10:45 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
10:45   Cameron Payne shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:55 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-2
10:55   Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
10:55 +2 Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists) 4-2
10:57   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
11:00   Mikal Bridges misses two point step back jump shot  
11:08 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point putback layup 2-2
11:08   Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound  
11:14   Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot  
11:20   Georges Niang defensive rebound  
11:23   Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot  
11:29   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
11:32   Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:48 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
11:48 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
11:48   Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
12:00   Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Cameron Payne gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
