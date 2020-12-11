|
0:00
End of period
0:01
Damian Jones defensive rebound
0:01
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
0:09
+2
Jalen Smith makes two point driving layup
26-33
0:19
Jordan Clarkson personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
0:19
Damian Jones offensive rebound
0:19
E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
0:20
E'Twaun Moore offensive rebound
0:23
E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot
0:32
Abdel Nader defensive rebound
0:35
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
0:52
+2
Damian Jones makes two point putback layup
24-33
0:52
Damian Jones offensive rebound
0:56
Abdel Nader misses two point floating jump shot
1:10
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
22-33
1:25
Jazz defensive rebound
1:26
E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot
1:35
Abdel Nader defensive rebound
1:39
Damian Jones blocks Miye Oni's two point driving layup
1:48
Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)
1:48
Jevon Carter offensive foul (Charge) (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
2:04
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point layup (Joe Ingles assists)
22-30
2:10
Miye Oni offensive rebound
2:13
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
2:23
Jazz 60 second timeout
2:25
+2
Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
22-28
2:42
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot
20-28
2:46
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
2:49
Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
2:56
Jalen Smith defensive rebound
2:59
Miye Oni misses three point jump shot
3:14
+2
Mikal Bridges makes two point step back jump shot
20-25
3:33
+3
Miye Oni makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
18-25
3:39
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
3:40
Devin Booker misses two point driving jump shot
3:56
+3
Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
18-22
4:21
+2
Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
18-19
4:31
Damian Jones offensive rebound
4:35
Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
4:38
Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
4:39
Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
4:42
Rudy Gobert misses two point alley-oop dunk
4:50
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
4:53
Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
5:07
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot
16-19
5:20
+3
Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
16-16
5:39
+3
Georges Niang makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
13-16
5:43
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
5:47
Rudy Gobert blocks Mikal Bridges's two point driving layup
6:05
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
6:08
Georges Niang misses three point jump shot
6:14
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
6:17
Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot
6:26
+2
Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
13-13
6:39
+2
Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
13-11
6:45
Suns 60 second timeout
6:50
Devin Booker defensive rebound
6:52
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
7:09
+2
Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
11-11
7:17
Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Payne steals)
7:18
Joe Ingles defensive rebound
7:21
Deandre Ayton misses two point step back jump shot
7:32
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
7:35
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
7:46
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
7:48
Devin Booker misses two point driving hook shot
8:03
+2
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point alley-oop layup (Rudy Gobert assists)
9-11
8:20
+2
Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
9-9
8:31
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
8:33
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
8:46
+2
Deandre Ayton makes two point putback layup
7-9
8:47
Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
8:49
Deandre Ayton misses two point putback dunk
8:49
Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
8:52
Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
9:10
Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
9:13
Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot
9:20
Devin Booker personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
9:25
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
9:27
Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
9:33
Cameron Payne defensive rebound
9:36
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
9:42
Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gobert steals)
9:59
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
5-9
10:14
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
10:16
Cameron Payne misses two point jump shot
10:23
+1
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-6
10:23
+1
Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-5
10:23
Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
10:31
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
10:33
Devin Booker misses two point driving layup
10:45
+1
Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-4
10:45
+1
Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-3
10:45
Cameron Payne shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
10:55
+1
Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-2
10:55
Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
10:55
+2
Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
4-2
10:57
Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
11:00
Mikal Bridges misses two point step back jump shot
11:08
+2
Donovan Mitchell makes two point putback layup
2-2
11:08
Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound
11:14
Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
11:20
Georges Niang defensive rebound
11:23
Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
11:29
Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
11:32
Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point turnaround jump shot
11:48
+1
Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
11:48
+1
Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
11:48
Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
12:00
Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Cameron Payne gains possession)
