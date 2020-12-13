SAC
POR

3rd Quarter
SAC
Kings
4
POR
Trail Blazers
3

Time Team Play Score
10:32   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
10:41 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point jump shot 62-54
10:56 +3 Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot 60-54
11:06   Harry Giles III defensive goaltending violation  
11:09 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point layup (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 60-51
11:14   Gary Trent Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
11:18   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
11:20   Harry Giles III misses two point jump shot  
11:38   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
11:40   Richaun Holmes misses two point turnaround hook shot  
11:41   Richaun Holmes offensive rebound  
11:43   Harrison Barnes misses two point driving dunk  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC
Kings
28
POR
Trail Blazers
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Kings offensive rebound  
0:00   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
0:05   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
0:26   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
0:29   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
0:45 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point driving layup (Rodney Hood assists) 58-51
1:01   Damian Lillard defensive rebound  
1:02   Richaun Holmes misses three point jump shot  
1:06   Kings offensive rebound  
1:06   Rodney Hood blocks Harrison Barnes's two point floating jump shot  
1:12   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
1:15   Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:20   De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Damian Lillard steals)  
1:40 +3 Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists) 58-49
1:44   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
1:48   Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Gary Trent Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
2:02   Gary Trent Jr. offensive foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
2:05   Rodney Hood defensive rebound  
2:07   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
2:25 +1 Harry Giles III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-46
2:25 +1 Harry Giles III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-45
2:25   Richaun Holmes personal foul (Harry Giles III draws the foul)  
2:40 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists) 58-44
2:52 +3 Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists) 55-44
3:10 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-41
3:10 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-41
3:10   Carmelo Anthony personal foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)  
3:19 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-41
3:19   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
3:19   Damian Lillard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:19   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
3:24   Harrison Barnes turnover (lost ball) (Damian Lillard steals)  
3:31   Kings 60 second timeout  
3:34 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-40
3:34 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-39
3:34   Richaun Holmes personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
3:39   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
3:41   Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot  
3:45   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
3:46   Harry Giles III misses two point layup  
4:09 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-38
4:09   Kings offensive rebound  
4:09   Richaun Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:09   Robert Covington shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
4:18 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point layup (Robert Covington assists) 52-38
4:26   Derrick Jones Jr. offensive rebound  
4:30   Damian Lillard misses three point step back jump shot  
4:41 +3 De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists) 52-36
5:01 +2 Robert Covington makes two point reverse layup (CJ McCollum assists) 49-36
5:23 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-34
5:23 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-34
5:23   Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
5:39 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Harry Giles III assists) 47-34
5:42   Kyle Guy turnover (bad pass) (Harry Giles III steals)  
5:52 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-32
5:52 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-31
5:52   Nemanja Bjelica personal foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
5:59 +2 Kyle Guy makes two point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 47-30
6:11   Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Loose ball) (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
6:11   Kings defensive rebound  
6:13   CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup  
6:28 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point fadeaway jump shot 45-30
6:47   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
6:49   Jusuf Nurkic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:49   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
6:49   Jusuf Nurkic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:49   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
6:49   Harrison Barnes shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
6:55   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
6:58   Harrison Barnes misses three point step back jump shot  
7:16   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:23 +3 Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 43-30
7:40 +1 Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-30
7:40 +1 Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-29
7:40   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
7:53   Nemanja Bjelica personal foul (Loose ball) (Robert Covington draws the foul)  
7:53   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
7:53   Jusuf Nurkic blocks Nemanja Bjelica's two point floating jump shot  
8:02   CJ Elleby personal foul (Loose ball) (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)  
8:02   Kings offensive rebound  
8:02   Tyrese Haliburton misses two point floating jump shot  
8:14   CJ Elleby personal foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
8:34 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot 40-28
8:46 +2 Nemanja Bjelica makes two point reverse layup (Buddy Hield assists) 40-25
9:06   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
9:09   Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Kyle Guy personal foul (CJ Elleby draws the foul)  
9:21   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
9:22   Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot  
9:28   CJ Elleby personal foul (Frank Kaminsky draws the foul)  
9:46 +2 Rodney Hood makes two point jump shot 38-25
9:54   Rodney Hood defensive rebound  
9:57   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
10:05   Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot  
10:12   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
10:13   Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
10:28   CJ Elleby misses three point jump shot  
10:56 +3 Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (Glenn Robinson III assists) 38-23
11:02   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
11:05   Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot  
11:17 +2 Frank Kaminsky makes two point layup (Kyle Guy assists) 35-23
11:30 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point driving layup (Rodney Hood assists) 33-23
11:50 +3 Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 33-21

1st Quarter
SAC
Kings
30
POR
Trail Blazers
21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Kings offensive rebound  
0:00   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
0:01   Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:07   De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (CJ Elleby steals)  
0:28   Frank Kaminsky defensive rebound  
0:31   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
0:46   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
0:49   Frank Kaminsky misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:49   CJ Elleby shooting foul (Frank Kaminsky draws the foul)  
0:49 +2 Frank Kaminsky makes two point layup (Kyle Guy assists) 30-21
0:59 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot 28-21
1:05   Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound  
1:06   Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot  
1:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot 28-19
1:27   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
1:29   Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Trail Blazers delay of game violation  
1:40 +2 Enes Kanter makes two point driving layup 28-17
1:43   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
1:43   Carmelo Anthony misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
2:03 +2 Frank Kaminsky makes two point putback layup 28-15
2:04   Frank Kaminsky offensive rebound  
2:07   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
2:15   Rodney Hood misses two point turnaround hook shot  
2:29   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
2:29   Frank Kaminsky misses three point jump shot  
2:51 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot 26-15
3:05   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
3:07 +2 Glenn Robinson III makes two point alley-oop layup (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 26-13
3:10   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
3:11   Carmelo Anthony misses two point driving layup  
3:19   Jump ball. Enes Kanter vs. Harrison Barnes (CJ Elleby gains possession)  
3:19   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
3:21   Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:34 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-13
3:34 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-13
3:34   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
3:43   Enes Kanter personal foul (Frank Kaminsky draws the foul)  
3:43   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
3:44   CJ Elleby misses three point jump shot  
3:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-13
3:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-13
3:56   Rodney Hood personal foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)  
4:00   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
4:03   Enes Kanter misses two point driving hook shot  
4:11 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup (Glenn Robinson III assists) 20-13
4:15   Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Glenn Robinson III steals)  
4:24   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
4:24   Damian Lillard misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
4:24   Kings technical foul (Defensive three second)  
4:42 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point floating jump shot 18-13
4:48   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
4:52   Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot  
5:09 +3 Richaun Holmes makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists) 16-13
5:30   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
5:32   Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
5:41   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
5:48   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
6:09 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 13-13
6:13   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (bad pass) (Richaun Holmes steals)  
6:29   Damian Lillard defensive rebound  
6:31   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
6:49   Kings delay of game violation  
6:51 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point driving hook shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 11-13
7:08   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
7:09   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
7:29   Kings defensive rebound  
7:29   Damian Lillard misses two point jump shot  
7:36   Nemanja Bjelica personal foul (Take) (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
7:39   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
7:41   Jusuf Nurkic blocks Buddy Hield's two point floating jump shot  
7:56 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists) 11-11
8:03   Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)  
8:16   Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Buddy Hield steals)  
8:12   Derrick Jones Jr. offensive rebound  
8:16   Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point driving layup  
8:28   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
8:29   Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot  
8:43 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point step back jump shot 11-8
8:49   CJ McCollum offensive rebound  
8:50   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
9:02 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point reverse layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 11-5
9:13   Damian Lillard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:19   Buddy Hield personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
9:25 +2 Nemanja Bjelica makes two point floating jump shot 9-5
9:41   Kings defensive rebound  
9:43   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
10:05 +3 De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists) 7-5
10:10   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
10:12   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
10:23 +3 Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists) 4-5
10:49 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 1-5
11:00   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
11:01   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
11:17 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point reverse layup 1-2
11:23   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
11:25   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:25 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
11:25   Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
