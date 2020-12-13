LAC
LAL

3rd Quarter
LAC
Clippers
15
LAL
Lakers
32

Time Team Play Score
2:22 +3 Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point step back jump shot 78-102
2:35 +1 Amir Coffey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 78-99
2:35   Clippers offensive rebound  
2:35   Amir Coffey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:35   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Amir Coffey draws the foul)  
2:40   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
2:43   Jared Dudley misses two point jump shot  
2:55   Jared Dudley defensive rebound  
2:58   Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot  
3:13 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 77-99
3:13   Amir Coffey shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
3:13 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup 77-98
3:15   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
3:17   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
3:34   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
3:36   Talen Horton-Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:36   Terance Mann shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
3:36 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup (Marc Gasol assists) 77-96
3:46   Jared Dudley defensive rebound  
3:50   Amir Coffey misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:25   Luke Kennard personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
4:26   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
4:31   Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot  
4:46 +3 Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot 77-94
5:04 +3 Patrick Patterson makes three point jump shot (Amir Coffey assists) 77-91
5:10   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
5:12   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point driving layup  
5:33 +3 Amir Coffey makes three point jump shot (Terance Mann assists) 74-91
5:39   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
5:43   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
6:01   Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot  
6:13   Clippers 60 second timeout  
6:13 +2 Markieff Morris makes two point turnaround jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 71-91
6:24   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
6:29   Terance Mann misses two point jump shot  
6:39 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point putback layup 71-89
6:39   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive rebound  
6:46   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup  
6:50   Patrick Patterson turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
7:05 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point putback layup 71-87
7:05   Talen Horton-Tucker offensive rebound  
7:10   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point reverse layup  
7:16   Luke Kennard turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
7:32 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-85
7:32   Lakers offensive rebound  
7:32   Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:32   Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
7:44 +3 Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Serge Ibaka assists) 71-84
8:03 +2 Marc Gasol makes two point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 68-84
8:18   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
8:23   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
8:37   Markieff Morris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:37   Clippers 60 second timeout  
8:37   Luke Kennard shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)  
8:37 +2 Markieff Morris makes two point turnaround jump shot 68-82
8:58   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
9:01   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
9:14 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 68-80
9:29 +2 Amir Coffey makes two point driving layup (Terance Mann assists) 68-77
9:34   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
9:37   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point reverse layup  
9:45   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
9:50   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
9:53   Terance Mann misses three point jump shot  
10:21 +3 Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists) 66-77
10:39 +2 Luke Kennard makes two point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists) 66-74
10:57 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point driving hook shot (Markieff Morris assists) 64-74
11:11   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
11:13   Amir Coffey misses three point jump shot  
11:28 +2 Marc Gasol makes two point jump shot 64-72
11:32   Marc Gasol offensive rebound  
11:36   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
11:49   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
11:52   Terance Mann misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:52 +1 Terance Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-70
11:52   Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)  

2nd Quarter
LAC
Clippers
34
LAL
Lakers
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:09 +3 Jared Dudley makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 63-70
0:26 +2 Serge Ibaka makes two point putback layup 63-67
0:26   Serge Ibaka offensive rebound  
0:29   Patrick Beverley misses two point driving hook shot  
0:54 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point dunk (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists) 61-67
0:57   Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)  
1:00   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
1:02   Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot  
1:17 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-65
1:17   Clippers offensive rebound  
1:17   Patrick Beverley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:17   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
1:24 +1 Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-65
1:24   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:24   Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:24   Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
1:24   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
1:24   Serge Ibaka blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point floating jump shot  
1:44 +1 Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-64
1:44 +1 Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-64
1:44   Markieff Morris personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
1:56 +1 Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-64
1:56   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:56   Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:56   Paul George personal foul (Loose ball) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
1:56   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:57   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point floating jump shot  
2:05   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
2:07   Nicolas Batum misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:07 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-63
2:07   Markieff Morris shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
2:23 +3 Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 57-63
2:33   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
2:38   Montrezl Harrell blocks Paul George's two point driving layup  
2:48   Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)  
2:48   Marc Gasol offensive foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)  
2:55 +1 Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-60
2:55 +1 Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-60
2:55   Marc Gasol shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)  
2:57   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
3:02   Nicolas Batum blocks Markieff Morris's two point layup  
3:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot 55-60
3:41 +2 Marc Gasol makes two point hook shot (Quinn Cook assists) 53-60
3:49   Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)  
4:00 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-58
4:00 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-57
4:00   Patrick Beverley personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
4:11   Lakers 60 second timeout  
4:11 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point putback layup 53-56
4:11   Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound  
4:12   Kyle Kuzma blocks Nicolas Batum's two point layup  
4:14   Kyle Kuzma turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)  
4:36 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-56
4:36 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-56
4:36   Marc Gasol shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
4:50   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
5:00 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-56
5:00 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
5:00   Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
5:11 +2 Patrick Beverley makes two point finger roll layup 49-54
5:21   Quinn Cook personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
5:21   Clippers offensive rebound  
5:22   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
5:35   Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)  
5:35   Marc Gasol offensive foul (Charge) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
5:52 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point dunk (Paul George assists) 47-54
5:54   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
5:59   Serge Ibaka personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
6:07 +2 Serge Ibaka makes two point dunk (Paul George assists) 45-54
6:25   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
6:27   Markieff Morris misses two point jump shot  
6:37   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
6:43   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
6:59 +1 Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-54
6:59 +1 Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-53
6:59   Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)  
7:11   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
7:11   Paul George misses two point layup  
7:27 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point floating jump shot 43-52
7:35 +3 Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists) 43-50
7:44   Jared Dudley personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)  
7:44   Paul George defensive rebound  
7:47   Ivica Zubac blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point driving layup  
8:03   Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
8:23 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-50
8:23 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-49
8:23   Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
8:35   Lakers defensive rebound  
8:35   Paul George misses three point step back jump shot  
8:59   Clippers 60 second timeout  
8:58 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point layup (Quinn Cook assists) 40-48
9:10 +2 Terance Mann makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists) 40-46
9:11   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
9:15   Montrezl Harrell misses two point driving layup  
9:27   Lakers defensive rebound  
9:29   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
9:54 +2 Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot 38-46
10:00   Jared Dudley defensive rebound  
10:04   Terance Mann misses three point jump shot  
10:11 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists) 38-44
10:27 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 38-42
10:37 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot 36-42
10:51 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terance Mann assists) 36-40
10:57   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
11:00   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
11:19 +2 Lou Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Terance Mann assists) 34-40
11:31 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-40
11:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
11:31   Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:31   Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
11:48 +3 Terance Mann makes three point jump shot (Lou Williams assists) 32-39

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
29
LAL
Lakers
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:01   Kyle Kuzma misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
0:19 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot 29-39
0:32   Patrick Patterson defensive rebound  
0:35   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving layup  
0:41 +2 Lou Williams makes two point driving jump shot 27-39
0:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists) 25-39
1:01   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
1:04   Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04 +1 Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-37
1:04   Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
1:04   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:04   Ivica Zubac misses two point putback layup  
1:04   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:06   Montrezl Harrell blocks Lou Williams's two point jump shot  
1:20 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-37
1:20 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-36
1:20   Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
1:34 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists) 24-35
1:47 +3 Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Jared Dudley assists) 22-35