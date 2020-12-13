LAC
LAL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:22
|
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point step back jump shot
|78-102
|2:35
|
|+1
|Amir Coffey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-99
|2:35
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Amir Coffey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:35
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Amir Coffey draws the foul)
|2:40
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|Jared Dudley misses two point jump shot
|2:55
|
|Jared Dudley defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|77-99
|3:13
|
|Amir Coffey shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|3:13
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup
|77-98
|3:15
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|3:34
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:36
|
|Terance Mann shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|3:36
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|77-96
|3:46
|
|Jared Dudley defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|Amir Coffey misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|
|Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:25
|
|Luke Kennard personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|4:26
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot
|77-94
|5:04
|
|+3
|Patrick Patterson makes three point jump shot (Amir Coffey assists)
|77-91
|5:10
|
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point driving layup
|5:33
|
|+3
|Amir Coffey makes three point jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|74-91
|5:39
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
|6:13
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|6:13
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris makes two point turnaround jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|71-91
|6:24
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Terance Mann misses two point jump shot
|6:39
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point putback layup
|71-89
|6:39
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup
|6:50
|
|Patrick Patterson turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|7:05
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point putback layup
|71-87
|7:05
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker offensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point reverse layup
|7:16
|
|Luke Kennard turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|7:32
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-85
|7:32
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:32
|
|Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|7:44
|
|+3
|Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Serge Ibaka assists)
|71-84
|8:03
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol makes two point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|68-84
|8:18
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Markieff Morris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:37
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|8:37
|
|Luke Kennard shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris makes two point turnaround jump shot
|68-82
|8:58
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|68-80
|9:29
|
|+2
|Amir Coffey makes two point driving layup (Terance Mann assists)
|68-77
|9:34
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point reverse layup
|9:45
|
|Nicolas Batum personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|9:50
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Terance Mann misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|66-77
|10:39
|
|+2
|Luke Kennard makes two point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|66-74
|10:57
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point driving hook shot (Markieff Morris assists)
|64-74
|11:11
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Amir Coffey misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol makes two point jump shot
|64-72
|11:32
|
|Marc Gasol offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Terance Mann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:52
|
|+1
|Terance Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-70
|11:52
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:09
|
|+3
|Jared Dudley makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|63-70
|0:26
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka makes two point putback layup
|63-67
|0:26
|
|Serge Ibaka offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Patrick Beverley misses two point driving hook shot
|0:54
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point dunk (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|61-67
|0:57
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)
|1:00
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot
|1:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-65
|1:17
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Patrick Beverley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:17
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-65
|1:24
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:24
|
|Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Serge Ibaka blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point floating jump shot
|1:44
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-64
|1:44
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-64
|1:44
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|1:56
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:56
|
|Paul George personal foul (Loose ball) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point floating jump shot
|2:05
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|Nicolas Batum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:07
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|2:07
|
|Markieff Morris shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|2:23
|
|+3
|Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|57-63
|2:33
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|Montrezl Harrell blocks Paul George's two point driving layup
|2:48
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)
|2:48
|
|Marc Gasol offensive foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
|2:55
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-60
|2:55
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-60
|2:55
|
|Marc Gasol shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Nicolas Batum blocks Markieff Morris's two point layup
|3:19
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot
|55-60
|3:41
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol makes two point hook shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|53-60
|3:49
|
|Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-58
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-57
|4:00
|
|Patrick Beverley personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|4:11
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|4:11
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point putback layup
|53-56
|4:11
|
|Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Kyle Kuzma blocks Nicolas Batum's two point layup
|4:14
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
|4:36
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-56
|4:36
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-56
|4:36
|
|Marc Gasol shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|5:00
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-56
|5:00
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|5:00
|
|Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|+2
|Patrick Beverley makes two point finger roll layup
|49-54
|5:21
|
|Quinn Cook personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|5:21
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|5:22
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|5:35
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)
|5:35
|
|Marc Gasol offensive foul (Charge) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|5:52
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point dunk (Paul George assists)
|47-54
|5:54
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|5:59
|
|Serge Ibaka personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|6:07
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka makes two point dunk (Paul George assists)
|45-54
|6:25
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point jump shot
|6:37
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-54
|6:59
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-53
|6:59
|
|Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
|7:11
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Paul George misses two point layup
|7:27
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point floating jump shot
|43-52
|7:35
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|43-50
|7:44
|
|Jared Dudley personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)
|7:44
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|7:47
|
|Ivica Zubac blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point driving layup
|8:03
|
|Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|8:23
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-50
|8:23
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-49
|8:23
|
|Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
|8:59
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|8:58
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point layup (Quinn Cook assists)
|40-48
|9:10
|
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists)
|40-46
|9:11
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point driving layup
|9:27
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|9:54
|
|+2
|Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|10:00
|
|Jared Dudley defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Terance Mann misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|38-44
|10:27
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|38-42
|10:37
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot
|36-42
|10:51
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terance Mann assists)
|36-40
|10:57
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
|11:19
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|34-40
|11:31
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|11:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|11:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:31
|
|Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|+3
|Terance Mann makes three point jump shot (Lou Williams assists)
|32-39
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:19
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot
|29-39
|0:32
|
|Patrick Patterson defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving layup
|0:41
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point driving jump shot
|27-39
|0:50
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists)
|25-39
|1:01
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-37
|1:04
|
|Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac misses two point putback layup
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Montrezl Harrell blocks Lou Williams's two point jump shot
|1:20
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-37
|1:20
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-36
|1:20
|
|Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|1:34
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists)
|24-35
|1:47
|
|+3
|Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Jared Dudley assists)
|22-35