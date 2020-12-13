ORL
ATL

1st Quarter
ORL
Magic
10
ATL
Hawks
12

Time Team Play Score
6:53   Hawks 60 second timeout  
6:53   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
6:57   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
7:01   Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot  
7:15 +1 Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-12
7:15   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
7:15 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 10-11
7:21   Evan Fournier personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)  
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-9
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-9
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-9
7:33   John Collins shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
7:36   Evan Fournier defensive rebound  
7:40   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
7:48   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
7:51   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
8:02   John Collins personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
8:08   De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
8:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
8:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
8:17   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
8:39 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 7-7
8:43   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:45   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Kevin Huerter offensive rebound  
8:53   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Dwayne Bacon personal foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
9:09   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
9:10   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
9:10   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
9:14   Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot  
9:30 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 4-7
9:48 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot 4-4
9:58   De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)  
10:14 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 2-4
10:19   Magic offensive rebound  
10:19   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:27   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
10:30   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Trae Young defensive rebound  
10:36   Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot  
10:52 +2 John Collins makes two point jump shot 0-4
11:07   Trae Young defensive rebound  
11:10   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)  
11:18   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
11:21   Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup  
11:31   Magic offensive rebound  
11:31   Trae Young blocks Markelle Fultz's two point driving layup  
11:45 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists) 0-2
12:00   Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 12
Field Goals 3-12 (25.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 1-4 (25.0%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 7
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 3 6
Team 2 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 2 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 0 2
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
5 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 1-0 10---10
home team logo Hawks 0-1 12---12
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Ga.
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Ga.
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 1-0 116.0 PPG 49.0 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 0-1 112.0 PPG 61.0 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
A. Gordon PF 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.0 APG 57.1 FG%
D. Hunter SF 18.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Gordon PF 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
D. Hunter SF 4 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25.0 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
D. Bacon
N. Vucevic
M. Fultz
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 5 1 0 1/5 0/1 3/3 3 5 1 0 0 1 0 -2 7
E. Fournier 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 -2 4
D. Bacon 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 -2 5
N. Vucevic 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 -2 2
M. Fultz 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
On Bench
A. Aminu
T. Ross
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
K. Birch
G. Clark
D. Cannady
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Teske
J. Bone
J. Isaac
C. Okeke
M. Bamba
R. Franks
V. Law
C. Anthony
K. Mane
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cannady - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teske - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mane - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 4 2 3/12 1/3 3/3 5 25 2 0 0 1 3 -10 20
Hawks
Starters
D. Hunter
D. Gallinari
K. Huerter
B. Bogdanovic
C. Capela
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Hunter 4 2 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 1 0 2 +2 5
D. Gallinari 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 3
K. Huerter 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 +2 5
B. Bogdanovic 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 2
C. Capela 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Bench
R. Rondo
K. Dunn
S. Hill
T. Snell
B. Goodwin
K. Thomas
S. Labissiere
S. Mays
N. Knight
B. Fernando
C. Reddish
C. Brown
O. Okongwu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mays - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fernando - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okongwu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 7 3 4/8 1/4 3/3 3 17 0 1 2 1 6 +12 16
