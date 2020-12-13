|
6:53
Hawks 60 second timeout
6:53
Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
6:57
Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
7:01
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
7:15
+1
|
Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-12
|
7:15
Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
7:15
+2
|
Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
10-11
|
7:21
Evan Fournier personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)
7:33
+1
|
Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3
10-9
|
7:33
+1
|
Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3
9-9
|
7:33
+1
|
Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3
8-9
|
7:33
John Collins shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
7:36
Evan Fournier defensive rebound
7:40
Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
7:48
De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
7:51
Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
8:02
John Collins personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
8:08
De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
8:17
+1
|
De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-9
|
8:17
+1
|
De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-8
|
8:17
Aaron Gordon shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
8:39
+3
|
Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
7-7
|
8:43
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
8:45
Trae Young misses three point jump shot
8:49
Kevin Huerter offensive rebound
8:53
De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
9:01
Dwayne Bacon personal foul (John Collins draws the foul)
9:09
De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
9:10
Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
9:10
Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
9:14
Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot
9:30
+3
|
Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
4-7
|
9:48
+2
|
Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot
4-4
|
9:58
De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
10:14
+2
|
Aaron Gordon makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
2-4
|
10:19
Magic offensive rebound
10:19
Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
10:27
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
10:30
Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
10:33
Trae Young defensive rebound
10:36
Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot
10:52
+2
|
John Collins makes two point jump shot
0-4
|
11:07
Trae Young defensive rebound
11:10
Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
11:16
Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)
11:18
Clint Capela defensive rebound
11:21
Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup
11:31
Magic offensive rebound
11:31
Trae Young blocks Markelle Fultz's two point driving layup
11:45
+2
|
De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists)
0-2
|
12:00
Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)
