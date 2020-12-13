NY
DET

3rd Quarter
NY
Knicks
23
DET
Pistons
13

Time Team Play Score
3:34 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point layup (Julius Randle assists) 65-65
3:39   Alec Burks defensive rebound  
3:42   Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot  
3:54 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-65
3:54 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-65
3:54   Josh Jackson shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
3:53   Alec Burks offensive rebound  
3:56   Alec Burks misses three point jump shot  
4:19 +3 Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot 61-65
4:37 +3 Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists) 61-62
5:04   Jahlil Okafor turnover (offensive foul)  
5:04   Jahlil Okafor offensive foul (Nerlens Noel draws the foul)  
5:07   Blake Griffin offensive rebound  
5:07   Blake Griffin misses two point layup  
5:28 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Nerlens Noel assists) 58-62
5:33   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Nerlens Noel steals)  
5:35   Nerlens Noel personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
5:49 +3 Alec Burks makes three point jump shot 56-62
6:02 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point driving layup (Derrick Rose assists) 53-62
6:06   Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Rose steals)  
6:20   Knicks 60 second timeout  
6:30 +3 Blake Griffin makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists) 53-60
6:43 +2 Alec Burks makes two point floating jump shot 53-57
6:57 +2 Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Delon Wright assists) 51-57
7:11 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point driving layup 51-55
7:18   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
7:21   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
7:29   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
7:35   Nerlens Noel misses two point layup  
7:50   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
7:53   Jerami Grant misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:53   Pistons offensive rebound  
7:53   Jerami Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:53   Elfrid Payton shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
8:01   RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
8:05   Alec Burks defensive rebound  
8:08   Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot  
8:11   Pistons offensive rebound  
8:11   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
8:28   Elfrid Payton misses two point jump shot  
8:40   Jerami Grant turnover  
8:40   Jerami Grant personal foul (Loose ball) (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
9:03 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-55
9:03 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-55
9:03   Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
9:05   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
9:07   Mason Plumlee misses two point hook shot  
9:26 +1 Killian Hayes makes technical free throw 1 of 1 47-55
9:26   Julius Randle technical foul  
9:29   Julius Randle turnover (offensive foul)  
9:29   Julius Randle offensive foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)  
9:46 +2 Delon Wright makes two point finger roll layup 47-54
9:55   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
9:58   Julius Randle misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
10:10   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
10:23   Julius Randle misses two point layup  
10:27   Killian Hayes turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)  
10:52 +2 Julius Randle makes two point turnaround hook shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 47-52
10:57 +1 Alec Burks makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-52
10:57   Blake Griffin personal foul (Away from play) (Alec Burks draws the foul)  
11:04   Nerlens Noel offensive rebound  
11:06   Julius Randle misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
11:19   Nerlens Noel blocks Jerami Grant's two point driving layup  
11:31 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point jump shot (Alec Burks assists) 44-52
11:36   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Alec Burks steals)  

2nd Quarter
NY
Knicks
22
DET
Pistons
21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Pistons offensive rebound  
0:00   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
0:01 +3 Julius Randle makes three point jump shot 42-52
0:26 +1 Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-52
0:26   Pistons offensive rebound  
0:26   Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:26   Obi Toppin shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)  
0:32 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-51
0:32   Knicks offensive rebound  
0:32   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:32   Mason Plumlee personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
0:32   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:44   Knicks offensive rebound  
0:47   Julius Randle misses two point layup  
1:03   Mason Plumlee personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
1:05   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
1:06   Jerami Grant misses two point layup  
1:07   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
1:08   RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup  
1:21 +1 Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-51
1:21   Julius Randle shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)  
1:21 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point turnaround jump shot 38-50
1:41 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Obi Toppin assists) 38-48
1:46   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Obi Toppin steals)  
1:50   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
1:52   Julius Randle misses two point jump shot  
2:07   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
2:10   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
2:16   Frank Ntilikina misses two point jump shot  
2:29   Jerami Grant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:42 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-48
2:42   Knicks offensive rebound  
2:42   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:42   Derrick Rose shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
2:56 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-48
2:56 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-47
2:56   Frank Ntilikina shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)  
2:57   Saddiq Bey defensive rebound  
3:00   Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot  
3:22   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
3:22   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
3:44 +3 Frank Ntilikina makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 35-46
4:00 +2 Saddiq Bey makes two point driving layup (Derrick Rose assists) 32-46
4:15 +3 Obi Toppin makes three point jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists) 32-44
4:33 +3 Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 29-44
4:58   Frank Ntilikina turnover (traveling)  
5:00   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
5:02   Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Immanuel Quickley turnover (traveling)  
5:27   Jump ball. RJ Barrett vs. Killian Hayes (Immanuel Quickley gains possession)  
5:35   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
5:37   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Pistons offensive rebound  
5:45   Blake Griffin misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2  
5:45   Pistons offensive rebound  
5:45   Blake Griffin misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2  
5:45   Mitchell Robinson flagrant 1 (Blake Griffin draws the foul)  
5:59 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point layup 29-41
6:00   Immanuel Quickley offensive rebound  
6:04   Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot  
6:17   Wayne Ellington personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)  
6:24 +1 Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 3 of 3 27-41
6:24 +1 Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 2 of 3 27-40
6:24 +1 Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 1 of 3 27-39
6:24   Immanuel Quickley shooting foul (Wayne Ellington draws the foul)  
6:41 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point dunk (RJ Barrett assists) 27-38
6:53   Jahlil Okafor turnover (offensive foul)  
6:53   Jahlil Okafor offensive foul (Charge) (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
6:56   Obi Toppin turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)  
7:10   Josh Jackson turnover (out of bounds step)  
7:22 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot 25-38
7:24   Reggie Bullock offensive rebound  
7:26   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Knicks defensive rebound  
7:46   Killian Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:46   Obi Toppin shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)  
7:46 +2 Killian Hayes makes two point driving layup 23-38
7:54   Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
7:59   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
8:02   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
8:19   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
8:30   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
8:44   Jahlil Okafor misses two point jump shot  
8:54   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
8:56   Mitchell Robinson misses two point jump shot  
9:03   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
9:03   Obi Toppin misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
9:28   Kevin Knox II misses two point jump shot  
9:35   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
9:37   Jahlil Okafor misses two point putback layup  
9:37   Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound  
9:43   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
9:57   Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
10:18 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Josh Jackson assists) 23-34
10:23   Dennis Smith Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
10:34   Kevin Knox II defensive rebound  
10:37   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
10:51   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
11:05   Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Svi Mykhailiuk offensive foul (Charge) (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
11:28 +3 Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 23-31
11:41   Jahlil Okafor turnover (bad pass)  

1st Quarter
NY
Knicks
20
DET
Pistons
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound  
0:00   Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Sekou Doumbouya turnover (out of bounds step)  
0:31 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 20-31
0:37   Derrick Rose turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:38   Derrick Rose defensive rebound  
0:42   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
1:00 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot 18-31
1:16   Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)  
1:16   Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound  
1:16   Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
1:26 +3 Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 18-29
1:41   Pistons defensive rebound  
1:41   Kevin Knox II misses two point jump shot  
1:49   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
1:53   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
2:02   RJ Barrett personal foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
2:08   Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound  
2:11   RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:11   Jahlil Okafor shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
2:11 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point hook shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 18-26
2:12   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
2:15   Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point jump shot  
2:19   Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Josh Jackson steals)  
2:43 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point floating jump shot 16-26
2:55   Reggie Bullock turnover (back court violation)  
3:09 +3 Sekou Doumbouya makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 16-24
3:24   Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound  
3:27   Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:27   Josh Jackson shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
3:27 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point dunk (Julius Randle assists) 16-21
3:50 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point turnaround hook shot 14-21
4:02   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
4:07   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Mason Plumlee personal foul (Take) (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
