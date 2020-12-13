NY
DET
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:34
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point layup (Julius Randle assists)
|65-65
|3:39
|
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-65
|3:54
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-65
|3:54
|
|Josh Jackson shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|3:53
|
|Alec Burks offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|
|+3
|Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot
|61-65
|4:37
|
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|61-62
|5:04
|
|Jahlil Okafor turnover (offensive foul)
|5:04
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive foul (Nerlens Noel draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|Blake Griffin offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Blake Griffin misses two point layup
|5:28
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Nerlens Noel assists)
|58-62
|5:33
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Nerlens Noel steals)
|5:35
|
|Nerlens Noel personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|5:49
|
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot
|56-62
|6:02
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point driving layup (Derrick Rose assists)
|53-62
|6:06
|
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Rose steals)
|6:20
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|6:30
|
|+3
|Blake Griffin makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|53-60
|6:43
|
|+2
|Alec Burks makes two point floating jump shot
|53-57
|6:57
|
|+2
|Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Delon Wright assists)
|51-57
|7:11
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton makes two point driving layup
|51-55
|7:18
|
|Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Nerlens Noel misses two point layup
|7:50
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Jerami Grant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:53
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|7:53
|
|Jerami Grant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:53
|
|Elfrid Payton shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|8:01
|
|RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|8:05
|
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Elfrid Payton misses two point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Jerami Grant turnover
|8:40
|
|Jerami Grant personal foul (Loose ball) (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|9:03
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-55
|9:03
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-55
|9:03
|
|Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|9:05
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|Mason Plumlee misses two point hook shot
|9:26
|
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|47-55
|9:26
|
|Julius Randle technical foul
|9:29
|
|Julius Randle turnover (offensive foul)
|9:29
|
|Julius Randle offensive foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|9:46
|
|+2
|Delon Wright makes two point finger roll layup
|47-54
|9:55
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|Julius Randle misses two point layup
|10:27
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point turnaround hook shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|47-52
|10:57
|
|+1
|Alec Burks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-52
|10:57
|
|Blake Griffin personal foul (Away from play) (Alec Burks draws the foul)
|11:04
|
|Nerlens Noel offensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Nerlens Noel blocks Jerami Grant's two point driving layup
|11:31
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point jump shot (Alec Burks assists)
|44-52
|11:36
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Alec Burks steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point jump shot
|42-52
|0:26
|
|+1
|Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-52
|0:26
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Mason Plumlee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|
|Obi Toppin shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-51
|0:32
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:32
|
|Mason Plumlee personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Julius Randle misses two point layup
|1:03
|
|Mason Plumlee personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|1:05
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point layup
|1:07
|
|Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup
|1:21
|
|+1
|Mason Plumlee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-51
|1:21
|
|Julius Randle shooting foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|1:21
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point turnaround jump shot
|38-50
|1:41
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Obi Toppin assists)
|38-48
|1:46
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Obi Toppin steals)
|1:50
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|2:07
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|2:16
|
|Frank Ntilikina misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Jerami Grant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:42
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-48
|2:42
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:42
|
|Derrick Rose shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|2:56
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-48
|2:56
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-47
|2:56
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-48
|2:56
|
|Frank Ntilikina shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|
|+3
|Frank Ntilikina makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|35-46
|4:00
|
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point driving layup (Derrick Rose assists)
|32-46
|4:15
|
|+3
|Obi Toppin makes three point jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|32-44
|4:33
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|29-44
|4:33
|
|+3
|Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|29-44
|4:58
|
|Frank Ntilikina turnover (traveling)
|5:00
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Wayne Ellington misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (traveling)
|5:27
|
|Jump ball. RJ Barrett vs. Killian Hayes (Immanuel Quickley gains possession)
|5:35
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Blake Griffin misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|5:45
|
|Pistons offensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Blake Griffin misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|5:45
|
|Blake Griffin misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|5:45
|
|Mitchell Robinson flagrant 1 (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point layup
|29-41
|6:00
|
|Immanuel Quickley offensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot
|6:17
|
|Wayne Ellington personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|+1
|Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|27-41
|6:24
|
|+1
|Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|27-40
|6:24
|
|+1
|Wayne Ellington makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|27-39
|6:24
|
|Immanuel Quickley shooting foul (Wayne Ellington draws the foul)
|6:41
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point dunk (RJ Barrett assists)
|27-38
|6:53
|
|Jahlil Okafor turnover (offensive foul)
|6:53
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive foul (Charge) (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|6:56
|
|Obi Toppin turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)
|7:10
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (out of bounds step)
|7:22
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot
|25-38
|7:24
|
|Reggie Bullock offensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Knicks defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Killian Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:46
|
|Obi Toppin shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|7:46
|
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point driving layup
|23-38
|7:54
|
|Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|7:59
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Jahlil Okafor misses two point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Obi Toppin misses two point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Obi Toppin misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Kevin Knox II misses two point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Jahlil Okafor misses two point putback layup
|9:37
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|10:18
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Josh Jackson assists)
|23-34
|10:23
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|Kevin Knox II defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk offensive foul (Charge) (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|23-31
|11:41
|
|Jahlil Okafor turnover (bad pass)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|
|Sekou Doumbouya turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:31
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|20-31
|0:37
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:38
|
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot
|18-31
|1:16
|
|Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|1:26
|
|+3
|Josh Jackson makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|18-29
|1:41
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|Kevin Knox II misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|
|RJ Barrett personal foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound
|2:11
|
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:11
|
|Jahlil Okafor shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|2:11
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point hook shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|18-26
|2:12
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Josh Jackson steals)
|2:43
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point floating jump shot
|16-26
|2:55
|
|Reggie Bullock turnover (back court violation)
|3:09
|
|+3
|Sekou Doumbouya makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|16-24
|3:24
|
|Jahlil Okafor defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:27
|
|Josh Jackson shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|3:27
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point dunk (Julius Randle assists)
|16-21
|3:50
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point turnaround hook shot
|14-21
|4:02
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|
|Mason Plumlee personal foul (Take) (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|4:21
|