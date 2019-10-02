WAS
BKN

2nd Quarter
WAS
Wizards
23
BKN
Nets
28

Time Team Play Score
1:10   Raul Neto misses two point jump shot  
1:23 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 43-66
1:35 +1 Raul Neto makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-64
1:35 +1 Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-64
1:35   Kyrie Irving shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)  
1:38   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)  
1:44   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound  
1:47   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
1:50   Wizards offensive rebound  
1:51   Kyrie Irving blocks Rui Hachimura's three point jump shot  
2:00   Raul Neto offensive rebound  
2:03   Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot  
2:17   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
2:19   Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot  
2:33 +3 Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists) 41-64
2:48   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
2:52   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:52   Rui Hachimura shooting foul (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot draws the foul)  
2:52 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists) 38-64
2:56   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
2:59   Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot  
3:14 +1 Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-62
3:14   Nets offensive rebound  
3:14   Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:14   Deni Avdija shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)  
3:23   Rui Hachimura turnover (offensive foul)  
3:23   Rui Hachimura offensive foul (Charge) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
3:35   Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)  
3:35   Kevin Durant offensive foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)  
3:50 +3 Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonga assists) 38-61
3:52   Isaac Bonga defensive rebound  
3:59   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot  
4:03   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
4:05   Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup  
4:25   Wizards 60 second timeout  
4:26 +3 Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 36-61
4:29   Reggie Perry defensive rebound  
4:32   Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot  
4:44 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists) 36-58
4:50 +2 Rui Hachimura makes two point dunk (Raul Neto assists) 36-56
5:11 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot 34-56
5:20   Rui Hachimura kicked ball violation  
5:30   Wizards turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:30   Wizards offensive rebound  
5:30   Kevin Durant blocks Caleb Homesley's three point jump shot  
5:55 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-53
5:55 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-52
5:55   Raul Neto shooting foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
5:55   Reggie Perry defensive rebound  
5:57   Kevin Durant blocks Rui Hachimura's two point driving layup  
6:12   Nets 60 second timeout  
6:12   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:12   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
6:12   Garrison Mathews misses three point jump shot  
6:32   Caleb Homesley defensive rebound  
6:36   Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot  
6:52 +3 Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot 33-51
7:01 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup 30-51
7:08   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
7:11   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
7:21   Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot  
7:34 +3 Garrison Mathews makes three point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists) 30-49
7:41   Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)  
8:00 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-49
8:00 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-48
8:00   Anthony Gill shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)  
8:04   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
8:05   Caleb Homesley misses three point jump shot  
8:10   Anthony Gill defensive rebound  
8:15   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
8:25 +2 Caleb Homesley makes two point jump shot 27-47
8:43 +3 Jeff Green makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 25-47
8:58   Reggie Perry defensive rebound  
9:01   Garrison Mathews misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:01   Jeff Green shooting foul (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)  
9:01 +2 Garrison Mathews makes two point jump shot 25-44
9:25 +2 Jeff Green makes two point jump shot 22-44
9:32   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
9:34   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
9:51 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-42
9:51 +1 Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 3 22-41
9:51   Nets offensive rebound  
9:51   Landry Shamet misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
9:51   Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)  
9:54   Taurean Prince defensive rebound  
9:56   Anthony Gill misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
10:05   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Nets defensive rebound  
10:28   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:47 +2 Reggie Perry makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 22-40
11:03 +3 Garrison Mathews makes three point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists) 23-38
11:11   Wizards offensive rebound  
11:11   Reggie Perry blocks Garrison Mathews's two point driving layup  
11:23   Jeff Green turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
11:24   Reggie Perry defensive rebound  
11:27   Garrison Mathews misses two point jump shot  
11:45   Wizards defensive rebound  
11:45   Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot  

1st Quarter
WAS
Wizards
20
BKN
Nets
38

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Nets offensive rebound  
0:00   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
0:02   Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot  
0:07   Moritz Wagner defensive rebound  
0:10   Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:10   Nets offensive rebound  
0:10   Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:10   Isaac Bonga personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
0:27   Cassius Winston turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:30   Jarrett Allen turnover (bad pass) (Moritz Wagner steals)  
0:46   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
0:48   Robin Lopez misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)  
0:58   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (lost ball) (Moritz Wagner steals)  
1:08   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
1:09   Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot  
1:23 +3 Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Taurean Prince assists) 20-38
1:29   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
1:57 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup 18-35
1:57 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup 20-35
2:07 +2 Cassius Winston makes two point jump shot 20-33
2:21 +3 Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 18-33
2:27   Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)  
2:33   Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)  
2:33   Kevin Durant offensive foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)  
2:39 +2 Moritz Wagner makes two point driving layup (Cassius Winston assists) 18-30
2:48   Moritz Wagner defensive rebound  
2:51   Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot  
3:14   Isaac Bonga turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:22 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point fadeaway jump shot 16-30
3:42 +2 Isaac Bonga makes two point turnaround hook shot (Garrison Mathews assists) 16-28
3:55   Wizards 60 second timeout  
3:57 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot 14-28
4:12   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
4:15   Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot  
4:39 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-25
4:39 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-24
4:39   Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
4:41   Moritz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Landry Shamet steals)  
4:52   Wizards offensive rebound  
4:53   Robin Lopez misses two point driving hook shot  
5:08 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-23
5:08   Nets offensive rebound  
5:08   Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:08   Thomas Bryant personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
5:11   Deni Avdija kicked ball violation  
5:30 +2 Moritz Wagner makes two point dunk (Deni Avdija assists) 14-22
5:38   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
5:40   Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:40 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-22
5:40   Rui Hachimura personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
5:51   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
5:51   Thomas Bryant misses two point putback layup  
5:51   Thomas Bryant offensive rebound  
5:55   Rui Hachimura misses two point driving hook shot  
6:01   Rui Hachimura defensive rebound  
6:09   Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:09   Raul Neto shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)  
6:09 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point turnaround jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 12-21
6:19 +2 Rui Hachimura makes two point turnaround hook shot (Thomas Bryant assists) 12-19
6:36 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot 10-19
6:47   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
6:50   Rui Hachimura misses two point jump shot  
7:05 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 10-17
7:14 +2 Rui Hachimura makes two point jump shot 10-15
7:14   Rui Hachimura offensive rebound  
7:24   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Wizards 60 second timeout  
7:35 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot 8-15
7:42   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
7:47   Raul Neto misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:47 +1 Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-13
7:47   DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)  
7:54   Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)  
8:05 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-13
8:05 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-12
8:05   Troy Brown Jr. shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
8:11 +2 Troy Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Thomas Bryant assists) 7-11
8:23 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-11
8:23 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-10
8:23   Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
8:35 +3 Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists) 5-9
8:44   Kyrie Irving personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)  
9:00 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists) 2-9
9:07   Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)  
9:07   Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)  
9:20   Nets defensive rebound  
9:20   Raul Neto misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)  
9:28   Troy Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)  
9:43   Thomas Bryant defensive goaltending violation  
9:43 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup 2-6
9:56   Thomas Bryant personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
10:03   Deni Avdija turnover (out of bounds step)  
10:07   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)  
10:20   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
10:22   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:27   Raul Neto defensive rebound  
10:32   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
10:34   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
10:38   Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup  
10:55 +2 DeAndre Jordan makes two point dunk (Kevin Durant assists) 2-4
11:02   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
11:04   Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:14 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 2-2
11:16   Spencer Dinwiddie offensive rebound  
11:20   Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot  
11:39 +2 Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists) 2-0
12:00   DeAndre Jordan (Troy Brown Jr. gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 43 66
Field Goals 17-48 (35.4%) 22-33 (66.7%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 31
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 12 23
Team 5 7
Assists 12 13
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 1 0
T. Bryant C 13
6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
K. Irving PG 11
18 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
Wizards 0-0 2022--42
Nets 0-0 3826--64
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
Wizards 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Nets 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
G. Mathews SG PPG RPG APG FG%
K. Irving PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
G. Mathews SG 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
K. Irving PG 18 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
35.4 FG% 66.7
30.0 3PT FG% 46.2
60.0 FT% 66.7