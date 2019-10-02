|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Cassius Winston turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen turnover (bad pass) (Moritz Wagner steals)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Robin Lopez misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (lost ball) (Moritz Wagner steals)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
+3
|
Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Taurean Prince assists)
|
20-38
|
1:29
|
|
|
Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|
18-35
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|
20-35
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Winston makes two point jump shot
|
20-33
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|
18-33
|
2:27
|
|
|
Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Kevin Durant offensive foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Moritz Wagner makes two point driving layup (Cassius Winston assists)
|
18-30
|
2:48
|
|
|
Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
16-30
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonga makes two point turnaround hook shot (Garrison Mathews assists)
|
16-28
|
3:55
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
+3
|
Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot
|
14-28
|
4:12
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
|
4:39
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-24
|
4:39
|
|
|
Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Moritz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Landry Shamet steals)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Wizards offensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Robin Lopez misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
5:08
|
|
|
Nets offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Deni Avdija kicked ball violation
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Moritz Wagner makes two point dunk (Deni Avdija assists)
|
14-22
|
5:38
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-22
|
5:40
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Raul Neto shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Kyrie Irving makes two point turnaround jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|
12-21
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Rui Hachimura makes two point turnaround hook shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
12-19
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot
|
10-19
|
6:47
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|
10-17
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Rui Hachimura makes two point jump shot
|
10-15
|
7:14
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot
|
8-15
|
7:42
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-13
|
7:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-13
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-12
|
8:05
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Troy Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
7-11
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-11
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-10
|
8:23
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|
5-9
|
8:44
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Kyrie Irving makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|
2-9
|
9:07
|
|
|
Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Nets defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive goaltending violation
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|
2-6
|
9:56
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Deni Avdija turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Raul Neto defensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Jordan makes two point dunk (Kevin Durant assists)
|
2-4
|
11:02
|
|
|
Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|
2-2
|
11:16
|
|
|
Spencer Dinwiddie offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
2-0
|
12:00
|
|
|
DeAndre Jordan (Troy Brown Jr. gains possession)
|