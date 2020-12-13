HOU
CHI

2nd Quarter
HOU
Rockets
3
CHI
Bulls
3

Time Team Play Score
9:53   Jerian Grant defensive rebound  
9:56   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
10:03   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
10:23   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
10:28   Bruno Caboclo turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
10:48 +1 Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-33
10:48   Bulls offensive rebound  
10:48   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:48   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3 34-32
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-32
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3 32-32
11:00   Patrick Williams shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-32
11:17 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-31
11:17   Ben McLemore shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
11:29   Chris Clemons turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
11:35   Chris Clemons defensive rebound  
11:39   Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot  

1st Quarter
HOU
Rockets
31
CHI
Bulls
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
0:01   Lauri Markkanen blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup  
0:18   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (traveling)  
0:28 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-30
0:28   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)  
0:28 +2 David Nwaba makes two point jump shot 30-30
0:28   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
0:28   Bruno Caboclo misses two point driving layup  
0:42 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 28-30
0:50 +2 David Nwaba makes two point layup (Chris Clemons assists) 28-28
0:56   Chris Clemons defensive rebound  
0:59   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:15   Patrick Williams personal foul (Chris Clemons draws the foul)  
1:19   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
1:22   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
1:28   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
1:30   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
1:50 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Chandler Hutchison assists) 26-28
1:53   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
1:56   Daniel Gafford blocks Bruno Caboclo's two point driving layup  
2:06   Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)  
2:20   Bulls 60 second timeout  
2:20   John Wall turnover (offensive foul)  
2:20   John Wall offensive foul (Charge) (Coby White draws the foul)  
2:25   Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)  
2:26   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
2:31   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Bruno Caboclo steals)  
2:52 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 26-25
2:55   John Wall defensive rebound  
2:59   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Coby White defensive rebound  
3:19   David Nwaba misses three point jump shot  
3:32   Rockets 60 second timeout  
3:32 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point alley-oop dunk (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 23-25
3:37   David Nwaba turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
3:46   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
3:57 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 23-23
4:13 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-23
4:13   Jae'Sean Tate shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
4:13 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists) 20-22
4:24 +1 John Wall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-20
4:24   Rockets offensive rebound  
4:24   John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Coby White shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)  
4:32 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-20
4:32 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
4:32   David Nwaba shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
4:37   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
4:40   David Nwaba misses three point jump shot  
4:48 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-18
4:48 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 19-17
5:03   Bulls defensive rebound  
5:05   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:18   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:18   Zach LaVine blocks John Wall's two point jump shot  
5:15   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:32   Rockets defensive rebound  
5:32   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
5:56 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists) 19-15
6:14 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists) 16-15
6:21   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
6:22   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point layup  
6:24   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
6:27   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
6:35   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
6:38   Coby White misses two point floating jump shot  
6:47 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot 16-12
6:54 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lauri Markkanen assists) 13-12
7:09   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
7:11   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
7:41   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:42 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 13-10
7:52 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists) 11-10
8:03   Jae'Sean Tate personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
8:13 +1 DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-8
8:13 +1 DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-8
8:13   Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
8:17   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
8:18   Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot  
8:18   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
8:25   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
8:29   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
8:36   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
8:45 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 9-8
8:45   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
8:51   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:09 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 9-6
9:29 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 6-6
9:46   Coby White turnover  
9:48 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 6-4
9:58   John Wall defensive rebound  
10:01   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:11 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
10:11   Rockets offensive rebound  
10:11   Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:11   Coby White shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
10:10   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
10:12   DeMarcus Cousins misses two point jump shot  
10:26 +1 Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-4
10:26 +1 Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
10:26   DeMarcus Cousins shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
10:29 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot 3-2
10:40   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
10:40   Zach LaVine misses two point putback layup  
10:47   Zach LaVine offensive rebound  
10:47   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point putback layup  
10:47   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
10:53   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
10:59   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:02   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:14 +2 Coby White makes two point fadeaway jump shot 0-2
11:37   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:42   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 34 33
Field Goals 10-26 (38.5%) 11-28 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 21
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 10 13
Team 3 2
Assists 5 9
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 1
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine SG 8
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 1-0 313--34
home team logo Bulls 0-1 303--33
United Center Chicago, Ill.
United Center Chicago, Ill.
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 1-0 125.0 PPG 47.0 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Bulls 0-1 104.0 PPG 56.0 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 13.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 9.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Z. LaVine SG 12.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 11 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
Z. LaVine SG 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
38.5 FG% 39.3
37.5 3PT FG% 20.0
80.0 FT% 90.0
Rockets
Starters
B. McLemore
E. Gordon
J. Grant
B. Caboclo
C. Clemons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -3 6
E. Gordon 4 1 1 0/3 0/2 4/5 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 +4 6
J. Grant 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
B. Caboclo 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 0 1 -3 1
C. Clemons 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 2 0 3
On Court
On Bench
D. Nwaba
T. Sefolosha
P. Tucker
L. Mbah a Moute
D. Carroll
J. Harden
S. Brown
M. Frazier
C. Wood
T. Chandler
K. Wooten
T. Queen
M. Jones
K. Martin Jr.
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Nwaba 5 1 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 5 2 0 1 1 0 -3 7
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Queen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 12 5 10/26 6/16 8/10 8 35 4 2 5 2 10 -5 24
Bulls
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
P. Williams
L. Markkanen
R. Arcidiacono
C. Hutchison
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 7 5 1 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 10 0 0 2 2 3 +2 12
P. Williams 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 7 3 0 1 0 0 +3 4
L. Markkanen 1 3 2 0/5 0/2 1/2 0 9 0 1 0 2 1 -7 9
R. Arcidiacono 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -3 1
C. Hutchison 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 3 0 5
On Bench
D. Gafford
T. Young
G. Temple
T. Satoransky
D. Valentine
L. Kornet
N. Vonleh
C. Felicio
D. Dotson
Z. Norvell
A. Mokoka
S. Shittu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gafford 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 1 0 2 -1 6
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Satoransky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shittu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 19 9 11/28 2/10 9/10 6 39 3 3 7 6 13 -6 37
