Harrison Barnes scores 33, powers Kings past Jazz 130-114 in season opener
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Harrison Barnes scored 33 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 130-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 12 rebounds and De’Aaron Fox chipped in 18 points for the Kings. Malik Monk dished out a team-high seven assists off the bench.
Sacramento buried Utah from the perimeter, knocking down 19 of 51 3-pointers. The Kings shot 46% from the field overall.
The Jazz played a zone trying to contain Sabonis around the basket. It led to plenty of open looks for Barnes and other shooters.
"We saw it a lot last year,” said Kings forward Keegan Murray, who made four 3s and finished with 15 points. “We were able to go through that film and find different things that worked, and we just put those to work today, and we were able to see a lot of shots go in.”
Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 24 points and six assists. Lauri Markkanen tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds and John Collins finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in his Utah debut.
The Jazz had won six straight season openers. Utah has now dropped four of its last five regular season games against Sacramento.
Perimeter shooting made all the difference both ways. The Jazz attempted 23 fewer 3-pointers than the Kings and knocked down 10 fewer outside baskets.
“That’s a moment where the math is against you,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “I think in general we really struggled in transition to get matched and to contain the ball. Our communication was not very sharp.”
Barnes knocked down his first eight shots - including four 3-pointers - and scored 27 points before halftime. The veteran forward went 10 of 11 from the field in the first half.
Barnes offered a preview of what lay ahead when he made four baskets to spark a 10-0 run that put Sacramento up 32-21 late in the first quarter. Utah missed five shots and committed four turnovers over a four-minute scoreless drought, opening a door for Barnes and the Kings.
Sacramento led by as many as 19, going ahead 69-50 after Barnes and Sabonis combined for seven baskets in a four-minute stretch of the second quarter.
“Defensively, we didn’t make it tough on them tonight,” Clarkson said.
Utah cut the deficit to 74-65 early in the third quarter behind back-to-back layups from Talen Horton-Tucker and Walker Kessler but drew no closer.
Sacramento regained a double-digit lead on a 3-pointer by Fox and eventually led by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“It’s important just from a confidence standpoint to go out there and start the season the right way, especially getting a win on the road,” Barnes said. “In order to be a good team, you have to win on the road.”
Sacramento coach Mike Brown did not talk about his team’s win in his postgame remarks, choosing instead to express his sorrow over a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine that left at least 16 dead.
“It’s sad that we sit here and watch this happen time after time after time after time and nobody does anything about it,” Brown said. “It’s a sad day for our country. It’s a sad day in this world.”
UP NEXT
Kings: Host Golden State on Friday. Sacramento went 1-3 in the season series against the Warriors last year.
Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. The Clippers have lost 11 straight regular season games in Utah.
--
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Domantas Sabonis vs. Walker Kessler (Jordan Clarkson gains possession)
|11:41
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|11:28
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup
|2-0
|11:08
|John Collins misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:06
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|11:00
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|10:56
|+3
|Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|5-0
|10:39
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|10:33
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup
|7-0
|10:33
|Walker Kessler shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|10:33
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:31
|Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|10:15
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists)
|7-3
|9:54
|Kevin Huerter misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:49
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|9:45
|Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:31
|Keegan Murray misses two point stepback jump shot
|9:28
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:06
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving bank jump shot
|9:04
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|8:55
|Keegan Murray blocks John Collins's two point layup
|8:50
|John Collins offensive rebound
|8:50
|+2
|John Collins makes two point putback layup
|7-5
|8:47
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|Kevin Huerter offensive rebound
|8:43
|+3
|Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
|10-5
|8:17
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:15
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|8:04
|+3
|Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|13-5
|7:43
|Keegan Murray blocks John Collins's two point turnaround jump shot
|7:42
|John Collins offensive rebound
|7:42
|Keegan Murray shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|7:42
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-6
|7:42
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-7
|7:24
|Kelly Olynyk shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|7:24
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-7
|7:24
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-7
|7:15
|Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|7:15
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-8
|7:15
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-9
|7:08
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (traveling)
|6:58
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|15-12
|6:45
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|17-12
|6:31
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:28
|Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
|6:28
|+2
|Kelly Olynyk makes two point layup
|17-14
|6:28
|Keegan Murray shooting foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|6:28
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|6:28
|+1
|Kelly Olynyk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-15
|6:13
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|6:04
|Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:49
|Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|5:43
|Davion Mitchell shooting foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|5:43
|Collin Sexton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:43
|Jazz offensive rebound
|5:43
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-16
|5:34
|Davion Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Kelly Olynyk steals)
|5:31
|+2
|Collin Sexton makes two point running dunk (John Collins assists)
|17-18
|5:18
|+3
|Sasha Vezenkov makes three point jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|20-18
|5:02
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|20-20
|4:51
|Harrison Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:32
|Jordan Clarkson misses two point stepback jump shot
|4:28
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|4:18
|Collin Sexton misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:15
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|4:09
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup
|22-20
|4:01
|Malik Monk shooting foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|4:01
|Jordan Clarkson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|Jazz offensive rebound
|4:01
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-21
|3:55
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|24-21
|3:31
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:28
|Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:24
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|3:18
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
|3:08
|Collin Sexton turnover (traveling)
|3:08
|Kings 60 second timeout
|2:53
|Sasha Vezenkov misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|Collin Sexton defensive rebound
|2:43
|Kris Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Sasha Vezenkov steals)
|2:32
|Malik Monk turnover (bad pass) (Lauri Markkanen steals)
|2:30
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)
|2:16
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point driving floating jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|26-21
|2:16
|Kelly Olynyk shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|2:16
|Jazz delay of game violation
|2:16
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-21
|2:04
|De'Aaron Fox blocks Collin Sexton's two point turnaround jump shot
|2:00
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|1:56
|+3
|Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|30-21
|1:37
|Kris Dunn turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:20
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|Sasha Vezenkov offensive rebound
|1:14
|+2
|Sasha Vezenkov makes two point tip layup
|32-21
|0:52
|+2
|Walker Kessler makes two point layup (Kris Dunn assists)
|32-23
|0:32
|Sasha Vezenkov misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|De'Aaron Fox offensive rebound
|0:28
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|0:10
|De'Aaron Fox shooting foul (Kris Dunn draws the foul)
|0:10
|Kris Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|Jazz offensive rebound
|0:10
|+1
|Kris Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-24
|0:03
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:03
|De'Aaron Fox offensive rebound
|0:03
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point tip layup
|0:03
|Kris Dunn defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|+3
|Sasha Vezenkov makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|35-24
|11:30
|Ochai Agbaji misses two point driving layup
|11:28
|Sasha Vezenkov defensive rebound
|11:25
|Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Chris Duarte's two point running layup
|11:25
|Keyonte George defensive rebound
|11:20
|+3
|Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Keyonte George assists)
|35-27
|11:11
|Talen Horton-Tucker kicked ball violation
|11:03
|De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Kris Dunn steals)
|10:57
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Malik Monk makes two point running layup
|37-27
|10:28
|+2
|Keyonte George makes two point layup (Kris Dunn assists)
|37-29
|10:28
|Chris Duarte shooting foul (Kris Dunn draws the foul)
|10:28
|+1
|Keyonte George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-30
|10:15
|+3
|Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|40-30
|9:57
|+2
|Kris Dunn makes two point driving floating jump shot
|40-32
|9:36
|+3
|Chris Duarte makes three point pullup jump shot
|43-32
|9:18
|+3
|Keyonte George makes three point pullup jump shot
|43-35
|9:02
|+3
|Malik Monk makes three point jump shot (Keegan Murray assists)
|46-35
|9:00
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|8:49
|Chris Duarte shooting foul (Kris Dunn draws the foul)
|8:49
|Kris Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:49
|Jazz offensive rebound
|8:49
|+1
|Kris Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-36
|8:42
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|John Collins defensive rebound
|8:20
|Malik Monk blocks Kris Dunn's two point layup
|8:16
|Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|8:12
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point layup
|8:10
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|8:06
|+2
|John Collins makes two point cutting dunk (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|46-38
|7:51
|+2
|JaVale McGee makes two point alley-oop dunk (Malik Monk assists)
|48-38
|7:38
|Kris Dunn misses two point layup
|7:37
|Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|7:29
|Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Malik Monk draws the foul)
|7:17
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:14
|John Collins defensive rebound
|7:04
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:50
|+2
|Keegan Murray makes two point layup
|50-38
|6:50
|John Collins shooting foul (Keegan Murray draws the foul)
|6:50
|+1
|Keegan Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-38
|6:40
|Kevin Huerter personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|6:30
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup
|6:28
|Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:23
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup
|6:21
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|6:17
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point running layup
|51-40
|6:03
|+3
|Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|54-40
|5:43
|+2
|John Collins makes two point running layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|54-42
|5:37
|Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|John Collins defensive rebound
|5:28
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|54-44
|5:28
|Kings 60 second timeout
|5:15
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point reverse dunk (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|56-44
|5:15
|Jordan Clarkson shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|5:15
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-44
|5:03
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|4:52
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|4:47
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point putback layup
|59-44
|4:39
|Davion Mitchell personal foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|4:33
|Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|4:33
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-45
|4:33
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-46
|4:22
|+3
|Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|62-46
|4:02
|+3
|John Collins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|62-49
|3:44
|Malik Monk turnover (bad pass) (John Collins steals)
|3:24
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup
|3:20
|Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
|3:20
|Kelly Olynyk misses two point tip layup
|3:19
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|3:16
|+3
|Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|65-49
|3:02
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|Kings defensive rebound
|2:49
|Harrison Barnes misses two point jump shot
|2:47
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|2:42
|Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|2:39
|Walker Kessler turnover (out of bounds step)
|2:32
|Keegan Murray misses two point stepback jump shot
|2:29
|Collin Sexton defensive rebound
|2:25
|Malik Monk personal foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|2:25
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-50
|2:25
|Collin Sexton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:22
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|2:13
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point reverse layup
|67-50
|1:58
|Domantas Sabonis blocks Collin Sexton's two point driving layup
|1:55
|Malik Monk defensive rebound
|1:50
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving layup
|1:47
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|1:47
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point tip layup
|69-50
|1:32
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|69-52
|1:22
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Collin Sexton defensive rebound
|1:15
|+2
|Collin Sexton makes two point running layup
|69-54
|1:00
|+3
|Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|72-54
|0:53
|De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|0:53
|+1
|Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-55
|0:53
|+1
|Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-56
|0:36
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|0:29
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|John Collins defensive rebound
|0:08
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|72-58
|0:03
|Collin Sexton personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point stepback jump shot
|74-58
|11:22
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|74-61
|11:07
|Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|10:56
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|74-63
|10:44
|Keegan Murray misses two point dunk
|10:42
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|10:36
|+2
|Walker Kessler makes two point layup (Jordan Clarkson assists)
|74-65
|10:23
|Walker Kessler blocks Domantas Sabonis's two point layup
|10:20
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|10:17
|Domantas Sabonis offensive foul (Charge) (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|10:17
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (offensive foul)
|10:06
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|Jordan Clarkson offensive rebound
|10:01
|Jordan Clarkson misses two point layup
|9:58
|Jordan Clarkson offensive rebound
|9:58
|Jordan Clarkson misses two point tip layup
|9:58
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|9:54
|+3
|De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|77-65
|9:29
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:27
|Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|9:20
|Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jordan Clarkson misses two point floating jump shot
|9:05
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|8:57
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
|79-65
|8:45
|Harrison Barnes personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|8:38
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point turnaround hook shot
|8:38
|Kings defensive rebound
|8:38
|Walker Kessler personal foul (Loose ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|8:31
|John Collins personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|8:31
|Jazz technical foul (Delay of game)
|8:31
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|80-65
|8:24
|+3
|Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|83-65
|8:02
|De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|7:56
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point driving layup
|83-67
|7:40
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|85-67
|7:26
|Collin Sexton turnover (bad pass) (Keegan Murray steals)
|7:20
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point cutting layup
|7:16
|John Collins defensive rebound
|7:12
|Domantas Sabonis blocks Collin Sexton's two point layup
|7:08
|Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|7:08
|+2
|Walker Kessler makes two point putback layup
|85-69
|7:02
|Jump ball. Keegan Murray vs. Jordan Clarkson (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
|7:01
|Collin Sexton personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|6:54
|Kevin Huerter turnover (bad pass) (Lauri Markkanen steals)
|6:51
|Collin Sexton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:51
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|6:35
|Kevin Huerter misses two point jump shot
|6:33
|Jazz defensive rebound
|6:24
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point reverse layup (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|85-71
|6:14
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|6:02
|Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|5:48
|+3
|Keegan Murray makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|88-71
|5:30
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point reverse layup (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|88-73
|5:19
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup
|90-73
|5:19
|Jordan Clarkson shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|5:19
|De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:18
|John Collins defensive rebound
|5:06
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point driving layup (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|90-75
|4:55
|John Collins shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|4:55
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|91-75
|4:55
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|92-75
|4:39
|Sasha Vezenkov shooting foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|4:39
|Jordan Clarkson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:39
|Jazz offensive rebound
|4:39
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|92-76
|4:23
|Malik Monk misses two point layup
|4:20
|John Collins defensive rebound
|4:14
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk (John Collins assists)
|92-78
|3:57
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|3:47
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup
|3:45
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|3:44
|Kelly Olynyk personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|3:44
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:44
|Kings offensive rebound
|3:44
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|93-78
|3:33
|Malik Monk blocks Ochai Agbaji's two point layup
|3:29
|Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|3:11
|Sasha Vezenkov misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|3:06
|Malik Monk misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|2:59
|Davion Mitchell shooting foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|2:59
|Kings 60 second timeout
|2:59
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|93-79
|2:59
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|93-80
|2:39
|+2
|JaVale McGee makes two point hook shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|95-80
|2:24
|+2
|Kelly Olynyk makes two point layup
|95-82
|2:07
|+3
|Malik Monk makes three point jump shot (JaVale McGee assists)
|98-82
|1:52
|Kelly Olynyk turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:46
|Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|1:36
|Collin Sexton misses two point layup
|1:32
|Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|1:32
|Walker Kessler misses two point tip layup
|1:31
|De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|1:22
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|1:20
|Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|1:16
|Ochai Agbaji misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:16
|Kings defensive rebound
|0:51
|+2
|JaVale McGee makes two point hook shot
|100-82
|0:43
|Kris Dunn turnover (lost ball) (De'Aaron Fox steals)
|0:40
|+2
|Malik Monk makes two point dunk (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|102-82
|0:28
|JaVale McGee blocks Ochai Agbaji's two point layup
|0:28
|Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|0:28
|+2
|Walker Kessler makes two point layup
|102-84
|0:22
|De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Kris Dunn steals)
|0:20
|+2
|Kris Dunn makes two point dunk
|102-86
|0:02
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point jump shot
|104-86
|0:02
|Collin Sexton personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|0:02
|De'Aaron Fox technical foul
|0:02
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|104-87
|0:02
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|105-87
|0:00
|End of period